India vs New Zealand: 'Fierce Sun' Stops Play in First ODI

The sun, shining down the Napier wicket, was too bright for batsmen, fielders and umpires, and senior umpire Shaun George took the players off the field with India 44 for one in reply to New Zealand's 157.
"Everyone is being protected," George said, adding it was the first time in 40 years he had experienced play called off because of the sun.
The match resumed once the sun went behind the grandstand.
Interestingly, the venue has faced similar problems before as well. Two years ago, a T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand was held up because of the same issue. Earlier this year, a Super smash match between Central Districts and Canterbury was also stopped for a while.
The situation though left many people on Twitter amused!
Sun stops play! Now I’ve seen everything 😇— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 23, 2019
Sun stops play again as it did the other night. Pretty poor really, could’ve easily coincided the 45 minute break with the sun setting. Now 10,000+ people have to sit watching shadows #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Kaa8JeADUo— Sean Brown (@sean_brown235) January 23, 2019
#NZvIND— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 23, 2019
Worrying to see that sun has stopped play.
Once play resumes, hopefully, India will quickly finish this game before moon stops play.
Sun stops play..Rain stops play..Light stops play..Like every single thing on earth wanna jus stop play 🙄 #INDvsNZ— Mostly Sane.. (@Crichipster) January 23, 2019
(With AFP Inputs)
First Published: January 23, 2019, 12:55 PM IST