India vs New Zealand: 'Fierce Sun' Stops Play in First ODI

India and New Zealand in action. (Twitter/BCCI)

Loading...

Sun stops play! Now I’ve seen everything 😇 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 23, 2019

Sun stops play again as it did the other night. Pretty poor really, could’ve easily coincided the 45 minute break with the sun setting. Now 10,000+ people have to sit watching shadows #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Kaa8JeADUo — Sean Brown (@sean_brown235) January 23, 2019

#NZvIND

Worrying to see that sun has stopped play.

Once play resumes, hopefully, India will quickly finish this game before moon stops play. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 23, 2019

Sun stops play..Rain stops play..Light stops play..Like every single thing on earth wanna jus stop play 🙄 #INDvsNZ — Mostly Sane.. (@Crichipster) January 23, 2019

First Published: January 23, 2019, 12:55 PM IST