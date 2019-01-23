Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand: 'Fierce Sun' Stops Play in First ODI

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 23, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
India and New Zealand in action. (Twitter/BCCI)

Napier: Rain often disrupts cricket, but in New Zealand it was the sun that forced players off the field on Wednesday during the one-day international between New Zealand and India.

The sun, shining down the Napier wicket, was too bright for batsmen, fielders and umpires, and senior umpire Shaun George took the players off the field with India 44 for one in reply to New Zealand's 157.

"Everyone is being protected," George said, adding it was the first time in 40 years he had experienced play called off because of the sun.

The match resumed once the sun went behind the grandstand.

Interestingly, the venue has faced similar problems before as well. Two years ago, a T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand was held up because of the same issue. Earlier this year, a Super smash match between Central Districts and Canterbury was also stopped for a while.

The situation though left many people on Twitter amused!













(With AFP Inputs)

india new zealand first odiindia vs new zealand 2019Sunsun stops play
First Published: January 23, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
