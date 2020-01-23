India vs New Zealand First T20I | Minimal Chances of Rain in Auckland
The first T20I is scheduled for 24 January, at Eden Park in Auckland. On the weather front, the forecast, according to Accuweather, is promising for tomorrow's match, with a bright and sunny sky in the offing. There will be some cloud cover but no chance of rain.
