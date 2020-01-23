Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand First T20I | Minimal Chances of Rain in Auckland

The first T20I is scheduled for 24 January, at Eden Park in Auckland. On the weather front, the forecast, according to Accuweather, is promising for tomorrow's match, with a bright and sunny sky in the offing. There will be some cloud cover but no chance of rain.

Cricketnext Staff |January 23, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
India vs New Zealand First T20I | Minimal Chances of Rain in Auckland

After roaring back to win the ODI series against Australia 2-1, Virat Kohli-led India are on their first overseas assignment of the season and will begin with the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday.

The first T20I is scheduled for 24 January, at Eden Park in Auckland. On the weather front, the forecast, according to Accuweather, is promising for tomorrow's match, with a bright and sunny sky in the offing. There will be some cloud cover but no chance of rain.

The Indian team have hinted that KL Rahul is likely to continue to keep wickets even though they have the likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the squad.

However, Kohli also mentioned that the scheduling of the tour did make it a little difficult to adjust immediately.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

