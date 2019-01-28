India vs New Zealand | Fit Again Neesham and Astle Recalled for Last Two ODIs Against India

Astle (hamstring) and Neesham (knee injury) were unavailable for the first three ODIs of the series and have been brought back after they proved their fitness in domestic matches.
Astle replaces leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, while Neesham will take the spot of Doug Bracewell and both will look to make a strong case for inclusion for the World Cup squad.
“Doug and Ish have been two of the brighter spots of the ODI series so far and we’ve been encouraged by their performances against a quality Indian side. It’s great to welcome back the all-round skills of Jimmy and Todd and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can bring to the series," said national selector Gavin Larsen.
“We’re still looking to keep our options open with selections at this stage and ensure we continue to learn as much as we can about our players.”
Neesham had a good outing against Sri Lanka scoring 123 runs in three games while also taking six wickets. He showed glimpses of his potential during his 13-ball 47 in the first ODI which included five sixes in a Thisara Perera over. He backed it up with a 64 in the second game before picking up a grade-one hamstring strain which ruled him out of action.
The Kiwis will hope for a better showing in the final two ODIs against India on the road to the World Cup after being outclassed in the first three games. India are likely to test their bench strength with skipper Virat Kohli flying back home for the remainder of the tour.
The fourth and fifth ODIs will be played in Hamilton and Wellington on 31 January and 3 February respectively.
Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
