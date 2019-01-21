India vs New Zealand: Five Kiwi Players India Will be Wary of in Upcoming ODI Series

Loading...
Here’s a look at the five players to watch out for from the New Zealand set-up.
Colin Munro
The swashbuckling left-handed opener didn't have a great 2018, managing only 254 runs in 13 matches at an average of 19.53. Munro, however, has had a decent start this year, smashing a stroke-filled 77-ball 87 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. Having played 46 ODIs, Munro is yet to touch the three-figure mark, but that is something neither him or Kiwis will be worried about. Munro bats around the likes of Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor who all average over 40 in this format and that gives him the license to go for his shots from the word go. He is one of the rare players who averages more in T20Is (33.15) than ODIs (26.04). The 31-year-old doesn't need to get those big centuries to make an impact in the game, but if he can manage these 70s and 80s on a more regular basis and get New Zealand off to fiery starts, that will be enough to cause panic in the opposition dugout.
Kane Williamson
It's almost a crime to not mention the name of Williamson when the conversation is about the best batsmen of the modern era. The New Zealand captain might not have the numbers of Virat Kohli but Williamson isn't far behind from the Indian batting maestro when it comes to winning games for their respective countries. The 28-year-old crafted two half-centuries against Sri Lanka and is someone who allows big hitters to bat around him. He averages over 70 against India on his home soil, and if there's someone who can minimise Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav threat in the middle overs, it's him. Tim Paine or Aaron Finch were no match to Kohli but Williamson is someone who won't mind going toe-to-toe with the Indian skipper.
Ross Taylor
2018 was the year when Taylor touched new heights in the 50-over format, scoring 639 runs in 11 matches at an unbelievable average of 91.28. The 34-year-old scored over 50 runs in all the three games against Sri Lanka which included his record-breaking 20th hundred. In fact, he has managed 50-plus scores in his last six ODIs and if he manages to hit another three fifties against India, he will equal Pakistan great Javed Miandad's world record of nine successive ODI half-centuries. Taylor has got that ability to score big hundreds. He crafts his innings perfectly, focusing more on strike rotation at the start before launching in the final few overs. Just like Willamson, Taylor has the capability to hold the innings together, something he will look to do against India as well.
Mitchell Santner
Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder recently made his return to international cricket after a nine-month gap following a knee surgery. Apart from playing some domestic T20 games, Santner featured in the solitary T20I against Sri Lanka, proving he is fit to return to ODIs. The 26-year-old hasn't played a 50-over game since March 2018 and it's not going to be easy for him against the mighty Indian batting line-up. Santner, however, provides balance to the team and is someone who can bowl at any stage of the innings. He will be expected to do the same job which his Chennai Super Kings teammate Ravindra Jadeja does for India - bowl tight overs, score some handy runs down the order and take the centrestage while fielding. If Santner can find some form in this series, it will be great for both him and the Kiwis ahead of the World Cup.
Lockie Ferguson
Ferguson is the X-factor in the New Zealand pace attack that is led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult. The right-arm fast bowler can hit 150 kmph at will and has the tendency to beat any batsman with his sheer pace. The 27-year-old was at his best during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka where he troubled almost every batsman. When India A toured New Zealand in November-December last year, Ferguson dismissed the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal and Ishan Kishan. Willamson will look to use him as an attacking option and India should be wary of the threat he can cause.
First Published: January 21, 2019, 1:42 PM IST