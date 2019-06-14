starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

upcoming
SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | Frustrating & Unfortunate: Stead After Washout

PTI |June 13, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Frustrating & Unfortunate: Stead After Washout

New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Thursday termed the 2019 ICC World Cup game wash-out against India as "unfortunate and frustrating" but agreed with ICC's assertion that reserve days will be a "logistical nightmare".

"Yeah, it would have been lovely to play India. It's always tough mentally, I think on a day like this, when you come down prepared to play, and it doesn't happen. But it's out of our control. We can't really do much about it, so we've got to move on quickly for South Africa," Stead said after the match was called off without a ball being bowled.

However, Stead agreed with ICC CEO Dave Richardson's opinion that reserve days are not an option despite inclement weather and unlikely downpour in the month of June.

"Reserve days, I think, is going to be a logistical nightmare. The ICC, I think, have made that fairly well-known. Unfortunately, it's a bit of an anomaly already. When you look at the amount of days we've lost already, I think it's the biggest sort of amount of days lost in a World Cup ever," he said.

"So, we can't do much about that. We just have to, I guess, push on with what the schedule is," said Stead.

For Stead, with a gap of six days, he would love his players to relax for a couple of days, have some down time with families.

"To be honest, the first thing we're going to do is have a couple of days off. We don't play again for about six days now, and I think it's important that you manage your breaks. It's quite ironic though. I think our last four trainings have all been indoors. Look, it would have been lovely to play for two points, if possible," he said, trying to hide his frustration.

He was asked whether the World Cup at this time of the year should have been scheduled somewhere else and not the UK.

The New Zealand coach gave a humorous reply which was a depiction of helplessness more than anything else.

"I don't think so. If you took the UK summer from last year, then I am not sure it did rain at all from the sound of things. It's a bit of bad luck really. It can rain anywhere in the world. My first tour was in Dubai, and it rained there in the desert, and I never thought it was going to rain there either. So I don't think we can really help that."

Cricket World CupGary Steadicc world cup 2019India vs new Zealand
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AFG v SA
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019

PAK v IND
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
3
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
4
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more