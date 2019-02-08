India vs New Zealand | Glad We Learned From Mistakes in First T20I: Rohit

Loading...
"It was a clinical effort today, we executed our plans with the bat and ball," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.
"It's been a long tour but it's important that we learned from our mistakes in the first T20I. We just wanted to go in with a clear mind. Now we are looking forward to the deciding T20I," he added.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson meanwhile said that his team were 20-30 runs short of the par score on the day in Auckland.
"Performance in Wellington was going to be difficult to replicate but we missed a trick or two with the bat. It was a 180-200 wicket and 20 more runs at the death would have been better.
Today wasn't our day but we need to take the positives into the next game," added Williamson.
All-rounder Krunal Pandya was named Player-of-the-match for his figures of 3/28.
"It's always special when you contribute to a win. The dimensions of the ground were different so I had to adjust my length a bit. Now I am looking forward to the decider," he said.
First Published: February 8, 2019, 3:18 PM IST