India vs New Zealand | Had to Tell Myself Not to Hit Any Rash Shot: Mandhana on Match-winning Ton

Mandhana's knock, along with Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 81, helped India chase down 193 in just 33 overs.
"The wicket was very good to bat on," Mandhana later said. "We both just had to react to the ball, because they had good pace.
"The plan was to see how the new ball was doing, as it was the first time we were batting in New Zealand. I am really happy. I have a thing of getting out in the 70s and 80s, and I had to tell myself to not hit any rash shot. I was able to stick in and guide the team through."
The openers' 190-run stand and the performance of the spinners Poonam Yadav (3 for 42) and Ekta Bisht (3 for 32) on an unhelpful track pleased skipper Mithali Raj.
"It's great to see your openers put up more than 100 runs," said Raj. "Also, the spinners have done really well because usually on these tracks, they are skeptical about whether the spinners can turn the ball.
"A lot of girls do look up to her," Raj said of Mandhana. "She has been doing really well – she had a great season in 2018 and she has just continued that into 2019. If you have someone like her, there is a lot of confidence in the dressing room."
However, the Indian captain rued a couple of drop catches on the field. "Those could have been taken, they were easy catches," Raj assesed. "Also, the tail put on 40-50 runs later in the innings, we could have curtailed them to 20-30 runs. I was looking at 170 runs, but we carried them to 190."
Raj's counterpart Amy Satterthwaite rued New Zealand's downhill slide after Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates had added 61 for the opening wicket.
"The way that we started, I thought Suzie and Sophie batted pretty well at the top and started to see a bit of a platform," said Satterthwaite. "We didn't get enough partnerships anywhere through the innings and created our own pressure.
"It's a quality Indian side that we are playing here. It is not just (about) relying on Suzie, Sophie and myself, but the whole batting order has got some quality people who can score some runs on their day."
First Published: January 24, 2019, 4:24 PM IST