India vs New Zealand | Hadlee's 76 & Astle's Double Ton – A Look Back at Christchurch's History

India take on New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Saturday. The Hagley Oval is the second international ground in the city after the AMI or the Jade Stadium which was damaged during an earthquake in 2011.

February 28, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
The AMI Stadium had hosted 40 Tests and 6 Tests have been played at the Hagley Oval till date. We look back at the Test History at Christchurch of both the stadiums.

THE FIRST TEST AND THE FIRST WIN

January 10, 1930: Christchurch (AMI Stadium) hosted the first Test in New Zealand’s cricket history. However, the home team led by Tom Lowry went down to England by 8 wickets. It took New Zealand 38 years and 12 Tests to register their first win at Christchurch. It was the second Test of the 1968 series against India.

The hosts had been beaten in the series opener at Dunedin. However, led from the front by captain, Graham Dowling who smashed 239 in the first innings, New Zealand amassed 502. Right-arm fast, Dick Motz and Gary Bartlett picked 6 wickets each in the two innings respectively to bowl out India for 288 and 301. New Zealand went on to win by 6 wickets.

CHRISTCHURCH - TEST VENUE2

OVERALL RECORD AND SOME MEMORBALE WINS

Overall, New Zealand has the joint-worst record at AMI Stadium, Christchurch (in terms of win-loss ratio) amongst its 9 Test venues. They have won just 8 and lost 16 of the 40 Tests played at the ground.

However, there have been some memorable wins too. Glenn Turner’s twin hundreds and Richard Hadlee’s match-haul of 7 wickets scripted one of their most famous victories at the venue – by 5 wickets – against the Ian Chappell led Australian side in 1974.

Hadlee’s 6-50 skittled the great West Indian side led by Viv Richards for just 100 in the first innings in 1987. Martin Crowe then led the charge with the bat with a fine 83 against the likes of Walsh, Garner and Marshall as New Zealand amassed 332. The home team went to register a five wickets series-leveling victory.

Another famous win came against a strong Pakistani unit in 1994. After conceding a 144-run lead in the first innings, New Zealand chased down a target of 324 (with 5 wickets to spare) with fine hundreds from Bryan Young and Shane Thomson – it remains New Zealand’s highest chase in their Test history!

Shane Bond picked 7 wickets in the match and was the star in New Zealand’s victory by five wickets over a formidable Sri Lankan XI which included the likes of Jayasuriya, Sangakkara, Vaas and Muralitharan amongst others in 2006.

THE NATHAN ASTLE SHOW

It was the first Test of the 2002 series against England. After conceding early advantage to the visitors, the home team were always playing catch up and were finally set a mammoth 550 in the fourth innings. Coming into bat at 119 for 3, Nathan Astle then produced one of the most thrilling innings in Test cricket history as he blasted 222 off just 168 deliveries including 28 fours and 11 sixes.

He paired with Chris Cairns and put together 118 for the 10 th wicket. New Zealand were bowled out for 451 falling well short at the end but not before giving England a big scare and the fans a batting exhibition to remember for the ages. It remains New Zealand’s highest score and the second-highest score of all-time in the fourth

innings in Test history!

Astle’s strike rate of 132.14 makes it the second-fastest recorded innings of above 150 in Test history. Incidentally, the fastest was also witnessed at Christchurch but at the Hagley Oval – 12 years after by Brendon McCullum, who hammered 195 in just 134 deliveries (strike rate of 145.52) against Sri Lanka.

BEDI’S 6-127 AND VISHY’S FIFTIES – INDIA’S RECORD AT CHRISTCHURCH

India has played 4 Tests at Christchurch – all at the AMI Stadium. Bishan Bedi picked 6 wickets in the first innings in 1968 and Rusi Surti and Tiger Pataudi scored runs in both the innings but New Zealand still won by 6 wickets. Gundappa Viswanath’s classy 83 and 79 were the highlights of the drawn Test of 1976.

The lesser known cousin of the two Reids - John (Bruce played for Australia) – scored an unbeaten 123 in the drawn Test of 1981. John Wright’s 185 and Sir Richard Hadlee’s 7 wickets in the match handed India a 10 wicket hammering in 1990.

RECORDS AT CHRISTCHURCH

Note: Numbers combined for both stadiums

Highest Team Score: 585 for 4 declared – New Zealand (vs Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in 2018)

Lowest Team Score: 65 – New Zealand (vs England at AMI Stadium in 1971)

Maximum Aggregate Runs: John Wright – 687

Maximum Hundreds: Glenn Turner – 3

Highest Individual Score: Seymour Nurse – 258 (for West Indies in 1969)

Maximum Wickets: Sir Richard Hadlee – 76

Hadlee picked 76 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 21.51 and strike rate of 48.4.

These included 6 five-wicket hauls.

Best Bowling in an Innings: Phil Tufnell – 7/47 (for England in 1992)

Best Bowling in a Match: Derek Underwood – 12/97 (for England in 1971)

CHRISTCHURCH - TEST VENUE (1)

India need to be wary of Boult and Southee – both have an outstanding record at the Hagley Oval. While the left-armer has picked 37 wickets in 6 Tests at 21.37 apiece, Southee has bagged 32 in as many Tests at a bowling average of 20.65.

Two of their best combined bowling performances have come at the venue. They picked 15-281 against Bangladesh in 2017 and then returned to take 14-203 against Sri Lanka in 2018.

New Zealand have taken a liking to their new Test venue. They have won 4 of the 6 Tests they have played at the Hagley Oval. The last Test at the ground scheduled for March 2019 against Bangladesh was cancelled after a terror attack in Christchurch.

