Hamilton Pitch: Slower Pitch Expected With Assistance For Spinners
The pitch in Hamilton will be relatively slower than what pitches in New Zealand generally tend to be. It is the same venue where the third T20I between India and New Zealand was played, and the pitch was tangibly slower on that occasion. The spinners found grip and the batsmen did not find it easy to score on the wicket. Keeping all these factors in mind, a score of just about 250+ could prove to be a par score on this wicket.
Hamilton Pitch: Slower Pitch Expected With Assistance For Spinners
The pitch in Hamilton will be relatively slower than what pitches in New Zealand generally tend to be. It is the same venue where the third T20I between India and New Zealand was played, and the pitch was tangibly slower on that occasion. The spinners found grip and the batsmen did not find it easy to score on the wicket. Keeping all these factors in mind, a score of just about 250+ could prove to be a par score on this wicket.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020
IND v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020
OMA v NEPHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Thu, 06 Feb, 2020
USA v OMAHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings