Hamilton Weather: Clouds Expected But No Chance of Rain
The weather in Hamilton for the ODI is expected to be conducive to some great cricket, with the first two hours of the match expected to be played in cloudy conditions. However, that should clear up as the day progresses and there is no further chance of rain or any natural phenomenon interrupting proceedings on the day.
