Innings Break

ENG IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 1st ODI, Newlands, Cape Town, 04 February, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/8 (50.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Match 1: NEP VS OMA

upcoming
NEP NEP
OMA OMA

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202009:45 IST

Match 2: OMA VS USA

upcoming
OMA OMA
USA USA

Hamilton

06 Feb, 202009:45 IST

Hamilton Weather: Clouds Expected But No Chance of Rain

The weather in Hamilton for the ODI is expected to be conducive to some great cricket, with the first two hours of the match expected to be played in cloudy conditions. However, that should clear up as the day progresses and there is no further chance of rain or any natural phenomenon interrupting proceedings on the day.

Cricketnext Staff |February 4, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
When India take on New Zealand in the first ODI at Hamilton on Wednesday, they will do so on the back of some excellent performances in the T20I series which the men in blue completed a 5-0 clean sweep of.

The weather in Hamilton for the ODI is expected to be conducive to some great cricket, with the first two hours of the match expected to be played in cloudy conditions. However, that should clear up as the day progresses and there is no further chance of rain or any natural phenomenon interrupting proceedings on the day.

The temperature is also expected to be between 15 degrees celsius and 23 degrees celsius, perfect for a full day of cricket.

On the back of a clean sweep in the T20s the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be high on confidence going into the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, who are without Kane Williamson for the first two games. The first ODI will be played in Seddon Park in Hamilton.

India too have their injury problems with opener Rohit Sharma ruled out of the rest of the tour due to a calf injury, paving the way for young Prithvi Shaw. The Men in Blue are already missing Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar while Trent Boult is the other big name missing for the hosts.

Mayank Agarwal was named as Rohit's replacement for the ODI series on Tuesday. Skipper Virat Kohli outlined that they will stick to the strategy adopted against Australia in Rajkot, where KL Rahul kept wickets and batted at number five.

For India, the biggest worry will be the poor fielding that they has been on show so far on the tour and captain Kohli has not only acknowledged it but also asked his young side to pull up their socks.

Kohli said it is imperative that due attention is given to fielding.

"You certainly expect a young bunch of guys who are very fit and very, very good fielders to do the job for you in the field collectively and not just focus on batting or bowling. It's about taking all three skills seriously and committing to it like bowling or batting. Things can be taken for granted. That's something that we want to stay away from," he said.

With Shaw set to make his ODI debut, it is set up for Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to take the number 3 and 4 spots.

Kohli is likely to continue with three fast bowlers and Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled brilliantly in the ODIs against Australia.

It is also likely that Manish Pandey will get the nod ahead of Rishabh Pant as he along with Ravindra Jadeja add an extra edge in terms of fielding.

Similarly, New Zealand will have some re-thinking to do before finalising their playing eleven.

Tom Latham will lead the side ahead of Tim Southee who was stand-in skipper during the last two T20Is. In Williamson's absence, they will look towards Ross Taylor for batting leadership.

The Black Caps will be rejuvenated though with the inclusion of all-rounder Jimmy Neesham while Colin de Grandhomme returns to the squad as well. Ish Sodhi is only there for the first ODI and the hosts could opt for a two-spinner attack given the slower surface at Seddon Park.

Keeper-batsman Tom Blundell and lanky pacer Kyle Jamieson are the only ones who don't have an ODI cap to their name.

In the most recent game between the two sides at Seddon Park which was a T20, Kane Williamson produced a masterclass to take the Kiwis to the brink of an improbable win. However, India bounced back with Mohammed Shami.

The hosts are playing their first ODI since the World Cup final defeat at Lord’s whereas India recently bounced back to win a three-match series against Australia 2-1.

The last time these two sides met in the 50-over format, New Zealand had knocked India out of the World Cup with an 18-run win over two days in the second semi-final at Manchester. Kohli's team had also beaten New Zealand 4-1 in ODIs last year before going down in T20s.

While there isn’t a lot at stake India will look to continue the momentum and a battered New Zealand will be hoping to turn a corner at the earliest.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

OMA v NEP
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Thu, 06 Feb, 2020

USA v OMA
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more