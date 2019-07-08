India vs New Zealand | Hard to Decipher Where Bumrah’s Speed Comes From: Bishop

Former West Indies paceman Ian Bishop knows a thing or two about fast bowling. Part of some fearsome pace bowling line-ups in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Bishop had 161 Test wickets and 118 ODI scalps to his name in an international career spanning close to a decade.
Now a television commentator, Bishop took a closer look at Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who is competing in his maiden ICC World Cup. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for India in the World Cup, as he has been in international cricket since his debut, claiming 17 wickets in eight games at an average of 19.52 and an economy rate of just 4.48.
It’s Bumrah unique action that makes him so accurate and so hard for the batsmen to decipher. Bishop gave the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) official website a closer insight into Bumrah’s action.
“Everything is interesting,” Bishop was quoted as saying by the ICC. “Most fast-bowling scientists – not that I’m one of them – say that your ball speed is 60 per cent run-up and the pace of it – but his is an ambling one and the ball comes at 140kph and higher.
“It’s very unusual; it’s hard to decipher where the speed comes from. He releases the ball slightly inside the perpendicular, at his highest point, and his bowling arm comes down between his leg rather than past his left hip,” he added.
Bishop believes Bumrah’s performances are every bit as good as tournament’s leading wicket-taker Mitchell Starc, who has 26 wickets so far.
“He’s been maybe the best bowler,” Bishop said. “The wickets don’t show how valuable he has been. The likes of Starc have more, but Bumrah’s been brilliant.”
Bumrah has sent down 35 death overs in 2019 and only two have gone for more than 10 runs.
“At the death, he mixes up his length and pace,” adds Bishop. “It’s not just the yorkers, but they’re incredible. Yorkers are very hard. Even Lasith Malinga, who can deliver them more often than anyone, sometimes misses them. But those two are most consistent at them, and it’s fascinating the differences; Lasith does it with a low arm, where Bumrah’s is very high.”
Bumrah’s economy of 4.48 is best among all seamers to have delivered at least 50 overs in this tournament.
“His ability to bowl the new ball effectively, do the same in the middle and be so good at the death is incredible. People are just trying to see him out. But the great thing about him is, even with that, he’s capable of getting you out as well. His pace and skill are so great. That’s why people have such a high regard for him,” the former West Indies paceman explained.
India vs New Zealand | Hard to Decipher Where Bumrah’s Speed Comes From: Bishop
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 7, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019
NZ v INDManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019
ENG v AUSBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019
TBC v TBCLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings