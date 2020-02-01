Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Play-off Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 01 February, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa Under-19 *

58/2 (12.1)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
West Indies Under-19
West Indies Under-19

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Knockout, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 February, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

38/2 (5.4)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide Strikers

Toss won by Adelaide Strikers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Hardik Pandya Out of Test Series, Yet to Recover from Back Injury

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India's upcoming Test series in New Zealand after failing to recover completely from a back injury.

Cricketnext Staff |February 1, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Hardik Pandya Out of Test Series, Yet to Recover from Back Injury

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of India's upcoming Test series in New Zealand after failing to recover completely from a back injury.

The BCCI stated on Saturday that Pandya had travelled to London along with NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon James Allibone, after which the decision was taken. Pandya will be under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy till he regains fitness.

Pandya will now aim to be fit for India's three-ODI home series against South Africa in March, just before the IPL.

Both Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had earlier hired the services of Delhi Capitals trainer Rajnikanth Sivagnanam to undergo rehab post their injuries. The duo had refused to head to the NCA and while Yogesh Parmar kept an eye on Pandya's progress post his back surgery, Nitin Patel studied every process that Bumrah followed during his rehab after the stress fracture the pacer had suffered on his back.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly made it clear that all players must report to the NCA to undergo rehab.

"I met Dravid yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA," Ganguly had said.

"Whatever may be the reason, we will accommodate everything. We will also make sure the players are comfortable and they don''t feel left out or out of place. So, we will do it that way.

"We are going full throttle with the NCA. Construction work will start (at the new land) and it will be a state-of-the-art unit. In 18 months' time, if we are still there, you will see an NCA that will be spick and span."

Pandya has been out of action since playing the T20I series against South Africa in September last year. He underwent a back surgery the following month.

Pandya was set to return to competitive cricket with the A team's tour of New Zealand, but was withdrawn later as he didn't recover in time.

bcciHardik PandyaIndia vs new Zealand

Related stories

Hardik Pandya to Start Training Under Dravid's Team at NCA From Tuesday
Cricketnext Staff | January 20, 2020, 1:11 PM IST

Hardik Pandya to Start Training Under Dravid's Team at NCA From Tuesday

New Selection Committee to Pick Squad for South Africa ODIs: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | January 27, 2020, 8:02 PM IST

New Selection Committee to Pick Squad for South Africa ODIs: Sourav Ganguly

Test, ODI Squads for New Zealand Tour Only After Clarity on Hardik Pandya's Fitness
Cricketnext Staff | January 19, 2020, 8:56 AM IST

Test, ODI Squads for New Zealand Tour Only After Clarity on Hardik Pandya's Fitness

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more