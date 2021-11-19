India vs New Zealand Head to Head record in New Zealand tour for India, 2nd T20I

India started their series under new captain Rohit Sharma with a hard-fought 5-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur. The series is now up for grabs for the hosts when they take on New Zealand in the second T20I in Ranchi, November 19.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 164/6 on the board and India reached the target with 2 deliveries to spare.

Opener Daryl Mitchell was dismissed for a duck in the 1st T20I. However, despite this early blip, Martin Guptill and left-hander Mark Champan put on a superb 109-run partnership for the second wicket and set the tone to notch up a decent total.

For most of their chase India, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma took up mantle. Rohit played at attractive innings of 48 while Suryakumar Yadav notched up a match-winning 62 runs to take the side on the cusp of victory.

There is only a day’s gap between the two Test matches and New Zealand do not have much time to recover and regroup. If they lose here, the series is gone for them. India, on the other hand, will look to seal the deal and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

For India, Mohammed Siraj might not be available for this second match since his split his webbing in his left hand and might not take the field for India. India could well opt for Yuzvendra Chahal as the third spinner and look at Venkatesh Iyer to bowl a few overs.

India vs New Zealand in T20Is Series

If we take a look at the head-to-head record in T20Is, New Zealand has the upper hand against India. Of the 19 T20I matches played between these two teams, nine have been won by New Zealand, while India have managed to win seven games. Two games were tied, and one was abandoned.

India vs New Zealand in ICC T20I rankings

As per the latest ICC T20I Team Rankings, India is sitting at the second spot while New Zealand are occupying the fourth position, after the T20 World Cup 2021.

