India vs New Zealand Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup And T20Is

India and New Zealand are set to square off against each other on Sunday, October 31, in a Group 2, Super 12 round match in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International stadium. Both India and New Zealand are coming into this game after losing their tournament opener at the hands of Pakistan.

Even though it is only the second match of the tournament for both teams, it is getting counted as a do or die affair for India and New Zealand.

The reason behind this perception is the assumption that India and New Zealand are among the favourites to reach the semi-final stage from group 2. With three back to back victories, the Pakistan team have all but confirm their participation in the next round of the tournament and now the onus is on India and New Zealand to battle for the second semi-final spot.

Coming into this game, New Zealand will be high on confidence, having defeated Team India in the final of the World Test Championship earlier this year. In fact, the New Zealand team has been unbeaten against India in an ICC event in the last 18 years. The last time Team India had managed to go past New Zealand in an ICC event was during the 2003 fifty overs World Cup. Since then, New Zealand have defeated India in four ICC events – 2021 WTC final, 2019 ODI WC semi-final, 2016 T20 World Cup Group stage, 2007 T20 World Cup Group stage.

Ahead of today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand; here are a few stats you must know:

India vs New Zealand in T20Is

India and New Zealand have played 16 T20I matches against each other with both of them winning eight of those encounters.

India vs New Zealand in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

India and New Zealand have faced each other twice in the past in the ICC T20 World Cup and on both occasions, the Kiwi team has managed to defeat Men in Blue.

India vs New Zealand in ICC T20I rankings

Team India is sitting at the second spot while New Zealand are occupying the fourth spot in the latest ICC Men’s T20 rankings.

