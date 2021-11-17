New Zealand’s tour of India 2021 is all set to get underway with the first T20I scheduled to start on Wednesday, November 17. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the first T20I on Wednesday at 07:00 PM IST. In what will be the first international match in Jaipur after eight years, it will also be the maiden T20I at this venue. The Black Caps last toured India in 2017, and their upcoming bilateral series include three T20Is and two Tests.

India and New Zealand have played a total of seven T20 series against each other which also involves non-bilateral series. Interestingly, both sides have three winseach out of the seven. However, as far as playing in India is concerned, the Kiwis have an impressive record in the sub-continent winning six of their nine matches in the shortest format of the game. On the other hand, the home team have won 31 and lost 20 out of their 52 T20Is to date in India.

Although the visiting team missed the T20 World Cup 2021 title, they defeated India in the league stage and also in the final of the World Test Championship held earlier this year. Also, the Kiwis have a stellar record against the Men in Blue in ICC events as well, as they have remained unbeaten against India in the last 18 years. They will look to draw inspiration from those fixtures in this tour. Meanwhile, this series will be very important for the hosts as they begin a new era under the leadership of T20I captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

India vs New Zealand in T20Is Series

If we take a look at the head-to-head record in T20Is, New Zealand has the upper hand against India. Of the 18 T20I matches played between these two national teams, nine have been won by New Zealand, while India have managed to win six games, while two were tied, and one was abandoned.

India vs New Zealand in ICC T20I rankings

As per the latest ICC T20I Team Rankings, India is sitting at the second spot while New Zealand are occupying the fourth position, after the T20 World Cup 2021.

