'How's the Josh' — Team India Celebrates Series Win in Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
The spirits were high in the Indian camp as the visitors wrapped up the five-match One-Day International series against New Zealand by 35 runs. They had already won the series after registering comfortable victories in the opening three games but slipped in the fourth ODI where they bowled out for just 92.

However, India sprung back to winning ways in the fifth and final game in Wellington with an all-round show. The happiness of bouncing back was evident on everyone's faces as the Indians celebrated with a war cry from a recent movie 'Uri-the surgical strike'.

The chant "How's the Josh" which has become quite popular around the country, looked like a big hit with the cricketers as well. In a video released by BCCI, Kedar Jadhav was seen leading the chant with the others going, "High Sir."




What would have pleased India even more would have been the fact that it was not the usual suspects Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni performing well but the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya.

After being reduced to 19/4, India came back emphatically with the middle-order leading them to 252. The bowlers then restricted the hosts to 217 with Yuzvendra Chahal returning with 3/41 as India took the series 4-1.
First Published: February 3, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
