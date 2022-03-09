India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Seddon Park, Hamilton Pitch Report, Stadium Records

India women will square off against New Zealand in the eighth match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on Thursday, March 10, at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. India will come into this game on the back of a resounding 107 runs win over Pakistan while the Sophie Devine-led outfit defeated Bangladesh Women by nine wickets in their most recent fixture.

Young pacer Pooja Vastrakar and all-rounder Sneh Rana were the star performers for the Indian side versus Pakistan. Vastrakar hammered 67 runs off 59 balls while Rana was unbeaten at 53 as India posted 244/7. Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked four wickets while giving away 31 runs as India bundled out Pakistan for a paltry total of 137 runs in 43 overs.

For New Zealand, veteran pro-Suzie Bates (79 runs off 68 balls) and Amelia Kerr (47 runs off 37 balls) starred as they downed Bangladesh in a rain-affected encounter on Monday.

Prior to the start of the WC, NZ-W defeated IND-W 4-1 in five-match ODI series.

Seddon Park, Hamilton, pitch report:

The Seddon Park stadium is a well-grassed stadium and is known for supporting pacer. The pace bowlers should also be able to extra some swing early in the game. However, as the game progresses, spinners could come into play. The ground has nine pitches and all of them are usually very good for batting. The toss-winning captain will look to field first as the teams batting second have a better record at this venue.

Seddon Park, Hamilton records (ODIs):

Total matches played: 38

Games won by teams batting first: 12

Games won by teams batting second: 24

Average 1st Inns scores at this venue: 239

Average 2nd Inns scores at this ground: 218

Highest total recorded: 363/4 (50 Ov) by West Indies vs New Zealand

Lowest total recorded: 92/10 (30.5 Ov) by India vs New Zealand

Highest score chased: 350/9 (49.3 Ov) by New Zealand vs Australia

Lowest score defended: 182/9 (35 Ov) by New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

