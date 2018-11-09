Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World T20 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 9, 2018, 11:56 PM IST

Match 1, Providence Stadium, Guyana 09 November, 2018

Toss won by India Women (decided to bat)

India Women beat New Zealand Women by 34 runs

Man of the Match: Harmanpreet Kaur

00:02(IST)

Amy Satterthwaite: We were outplayed today. Tuhuhu's spell came off well, but Harmanpreet played an outstanding innings. We tried a lot of different options but it was too late. I thought the girls played with confidence and it's good for us moving forward. We have three days to reset ourselves.

23:46(IST)
23:44(IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur is named the man-of-the-match here for her stunning innings: Still the beginning and there is a long way to go, I feel we need to improve a lot and that is something we will discuss. Knew that if I could settle down, I could go for my shots. Jemimah played really well, she rotated the strike well. She's a very mature players but I still we need to improve, especially in the first six overs. Still a lot of areas where I can improve and will try to do that in the remaining games.

23:40(IST)

WICKET! Radha gets a wicket on the last ball as well, as Bhatia takes the catch behind the stumps. But a stunning victory this from India and credit goes to Harmanpreet Kaur here. Stunning innings from her as she became the first Indian woman to register a T20I hundred. India start their campaign with a victory and this will help India going ahead in the tournament! They take this one by 34 runs

23:38(IST)

WICKET! Radha finally gets a wicket, Kasperek has to walk back now. Dipti Sharma takes another stunner at long on as she dives forward and gets both the hands on the ball to take the catch. Kasperek departs for 9 and NZ are 160/8

23:34(IST)

WICKET! Another wicket falls as brave innings from Katey Martin comes to an end here, She departs for a well made 39 off just 25 balls here, Poonam picks her third wicket and New Zealand are now 151/7

23:30(IST)

Eight runs coming from that over of Reddy, she hasn't had the best of days here and will be looking to bounce back in the next game (if she gets an opportunity), she conceded 36 runs in her 4 overs and NZ are now 137/6

23:28(IST)

Martin survives here, that looked like a close call for caught behind there. The umpire had initially given not out but India immediately ask for a review there, replays though show that the bat had hit the pitch there. Martin survives for now

23:24(IST)

Another expensive over this, Katey Martin gets another couple of boundaries here but this game looks lost for New Zealand. The required run rate is 22 at the moment and New Zealand need 66 from the final 3 overs.

23:20(IST)

Martin is giving it her all right till the end, back-to-back boundaries here against Martin and she moves onto 19 off 12 balls. Final 4 overs remaining here and 76 runs are required

23:16(IST)

WICKET! Hemalatha continues to have a dream debut here, Green looks to push the run rate here and looks to target the leg-side there. But Deepti Sharma comes running in from long-on and takes a good diving catch, third wicket for Hemalatha and New Zealand are now 110/6

23:10(IST)

WICKET! This is the wicket India needed, Suzie Bates departs as she gets the ball from the slice of the bat and Hemalatha takes a safe catch at point there. Bates departs for a well made 67 and New Zealand are now 98/5.

23:05(IST)

WICKET! Hemalatha strikes, Satterthwaite departs. Looks to sweep but gets a top edge there and it goes straight to Veda Krishnamurthy, who takes a fine catch. New Zealand are now 93/4 and India will rejoice now

23:03(IST)

Bates is playing an incredible innings here which is keeping New Zealand in the hunt, she again picks a boundary on the first ball as NZ pick 9 runs from the over. 105 are needed from 48 balls now

22:58(IST)

50! Suzie Bates hits it straight down the ground and past the bowler for a boundary, this also helps her complete the half-century. She knows that for White Ferns to have any hope, she will have to bat till the end. Reaches the landmark off just 28 balls. NZ are 81/3 after 11 overs

22:55(IST) This is the wicket India will be needing immediately!
22:53(IST)

WICKET! Poonam gets two in two, Watkin looks to go for the big sweep but completely misses the ball ,her backfoot dragged out of the crease and that was enough for Bhatia to dislodge the stumps. NZ are 73/3

22:51(IST)

WICKET! Poonam Yadav does the trick, Sophie Devine looks to cut it but hits it straight to Harmanpreet at covers. Sophie Devine will have to walk back now, she goes for 9 and New Zealand are 73/2

22:48(IST)

Almost a run out there after some confusion between Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, but Devin just about manages to make it back to the crease. These two are among the most experienced pairs for the White Ferns and will be looking to get NZ on track

22:45(IST)

Poonam Yadav comes into the attack for the first time here and she starts by conceding 7 runs in the over, some great improvisation by Bates as she moves outside the off-stump to sweep one towards the leg-side. NZ are now 61/1 after 8 overs

22:42(IST)

Hemalatha concedes just 3 runs in that over but more importantly, provides India with the breakthrough. Sophie Devine meanwhile has come out to the middle to join Suzie Bates

22:39(IST)

WICKET! Hemalatha gets a wicket, Peterson looks to open the face of the bat but gets a small touch and thats an excellent start from Tanya Bhatia. Kept her hands in the right position and held onto the ball. Peterson departs for 14, NZ are 52/1

22:37(IST)

Peterson gets into the action, was turning out to be a quite over but the Kiwi opener gets out the scoop and guides the ball past fine leg for a boundary. This is an excellent start from New Zealand, they are now 51/0 after 6 overs

22:33(IST)

There is no stopping Suzie Bates here, again she finds the gap through the off-side and the ball rushes away for a boundary. Spinners not exactly doing the job here for India at the moment. 5 overs have been bowled and NZ are 40/0

22:29(IST)

Another great over for New Zealand as the openers go after Radha Reddy here, four overs have been bowled here and New Zealand are currently 33/0. They are scoring at more than 8 rpo here, and will be delighted with the effort.

22:25(IST)

FOUR! Cut hard by Bates and it goes through the gap on the off-side. She had been searching for that gap for quite a while, nine runs are conceded from that over and Windies are now 23/0

22:22(IST)

Radha Yadav bowls the second over of the day and she starts by conceding just 2 runs in he first over. India need to be careful and ensure that the Kiwis do not get off to a flier here. The slower bowlers will be tough to put away, NZ are currently 13/0

22:15(IST)

The New Zealand women have started their innings in similar fashion to how India started. A boundary of the very first ball by captain Suzie Bates, off the bowling of Reddy.

22:02(IST)
22:02(IST)

END OF THE INNINGS: India end innings on 194/5 and it was all due to Harmanpreet and Rodrigues' efforts the India reached this far. This is going to be mighty difficult target to chase for White Ferns.

India's first match is against heavyweights New Zealand on Friday (November 9, 2018) [Image: Twitter/BCCIWomen]

Catch all the live scores from ICC Women's World T20I match between India and New Zealand. The live telecast of the match between India and New Zealand (IND v NZ) will start at 8:30 PM on November 9 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

A young Indian squad will aim to emerge from the shadows of a winless past when it launches its bid for a maiden title with a tough opener against New Zealand in the first standalone Women's World T20 starting here Friday. India have not been very competitive in the shortest format compared to the 50-over game in which they scripted a path-breaking moment last year when they reached the World Cup final. In the end, nerves got the better of them and they lost the title clash to England after being in complete control at one stage. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and recently-appointed coach Ramesh Powar insist that the team has learnt from that final loss and the presence of youngsters, including six World Cup debutants, makes the squad "fearless".

India have never won the World T20 in their previous five attempts with their best result, a semifinal appearance, coming in 2009 and 2010. This is the first standalone World T20 for women after being held alongside the men's event in the past editions. In the lead-up to the World T20, India have hit good form, beating hosts Sri Lanka before blanking Australia A at home. What should give them additional confidence going into the opener is the wins against reigning champions West Indies and England in the warm-up matches. Opener Smriti Mandhana, on whom India will be relying heavily in the Caribbean, said the Asia Cup T20 final loss to Bangladesh in June was a timely wake-up call. "After the setback in the Asia Cup, everyone went back and worked hard. You can see everyone is up to the mark where you need to be at the international standard," said Mandhana, who is also the vice-captain.

"The Sri Lanka series has been really good. For me personally, I didn't get really good scores, but one match, Harmanpreet and I didn't score a single run and we got 170. That was brilliant. "The bowlers too have improved massively in last three months, they are clear with their plans. And fielding wise, we are 10 per cent better than in the last World Cup," added Mandhana, who will open alongside veteran Mithali Raj. While Mandhana's performance will be crucial at the top, teenager Jemimah Rodriguez, Tanya Bhatia and Harmanpreet will make up the middle order. The spin department, led by leggie Poonam Yadav, is India's strength while the pace department lacks experience after the retirement of veteran Jhulan Goswami.

India have failed to go past the group stage in the previous three editions and they will have to play well consistently to advance to the knock-outs. After the opener against New Zealand, India will face Pakistan on November 11, Ireland on November 15 and three-time champions Australia on November 17. Coach Powar, a former India off-spinner, has high expectations from his team. "They know that if we grow as individuals, the team grows, the Indian women's cricket grows, and people will start noticing the game in India and around the world," Powar told the ICC's official website. "When you enter such tournaments, you have to break records, get noticed as an individual and team also, so I'm looking forward to that," he added.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Harriet Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.



