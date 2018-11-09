India vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World T20 Highlights - As It Happened

23:44(IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur is named the man-of-the-match here for her stunning innings: Still the beginning and there is a long way to go, I feel we need to improve a lot and that is something we will discuss. Knew that if I could settle down, I could go for my shots. Jemimah played really well, she rotated the strike well. She's a very mature players but I still we need to improve, especially in the first six overs. Still a lot of areas where I can improve and will try to do that in the remaining games.