India vs New Zealand | I'm Prepared to Bat Anywhere For Team India: Vihari
Hanuma Vihari, who scored a gritty hundred in the ongoing three-day practice game against New Zealand XI, on Friday said he is ready to bat anywhere for India in the upcoming two-match Test series starting February 21.
