Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 March, 2020

2ND INN

Australia Women

155/5 (20.0)

Australia Women
v/s
New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women*

128/6 (18.0)

New Zealand Women need 30 runs in 13 balls at 13.84 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: MAL VS SIN

upcoming
MAL MAL
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 6: THA VS HK

upcoming
THA THA
HK HK

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

03 Mar, 202012:30 IST

Match 7: THA VS NEP

upcoming
THA THA
NEP NEP

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202008:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | 'Immensely Satisfying' to Beat India in Test Series: Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said beating the world's number one Test side India 2-0 in their two-match series was 'immensely satisfying'.

Cricketnext Staff |March 2, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
India vs New Zealand | 'Immensely Satisfying' to Beat India in Test Series: Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said beating the world's number one Test side India 2-0 in their two-match series was 'immensely satisfying'.

The Kiwis completed a clean sweep over India when they won the second Test at Christchurch by 7 wickets on Monday (March 2).

"It's a fine line, India are a world-class side and to beat them is quite satisfying. It was a great effort from us," Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"These were fairly supporting surfaces, you could create opportunities throughout. History suggests it does a bit initially and flattens out. 30s and 40-run partnership was huge on this surface.

"It was a fantastic series from the outside and I'm happy with the way we stuck at it."

He was full of praise for Man of the Match Kyle Jamieson, who impressed in both matches with both bat and ball.

"Jamieson is an exciting talent, contributed very well in both games. The runs he scored towards the back end of both games were incredibly valuable.

"These two games are opportunities for us to try and take steps forward. Looking to finish off the season on a high."

(With agency inputs)

2nd testChristchurchday 3India vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020Indian cricket teamKane WilliamsonNew Zealand cricket team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

SIN v MAL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

HK v THA
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

NEP v THA
Sylhet All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more