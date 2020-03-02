New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said beating the world's number one Test side India 2-0 in their two-match series was 'immensely satisfying'.
The Kiwis completed a clean sweep over India when they won the second Test at Christchurch by 7 wickets on Monday (March 2).
"It's a fine line, India are a world-class side and to beat them is quite satisfying. It was a great effort from us," Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"These were fairly supporting surfaces, you could create opportunities throughout. History suggests it does a bit initially and flattens out. 30s and 40-run partnership was huge on this surface.
"It was a fantastic series from the outside and I'm happy with the way we stuck at it."
He was full of praise for Man of the Match Kyle Jamieson, who impressed in both matches with both bat and ball.
"Jamieson is an exciting talent, contributed very well in both games. The runs he scored towards the back end of both games were incredibly valuable.
"These two games are opportunities for us to try and take steps forward. Looking to finish off the season on a high."
(With agency inputs)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs New Zealand | 'Immensely Satisfying' to Beat India in Test Series: Kane Williamson
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said beating the world's number one Test side India 2-0 in their two-match series was 'immensely satisfying'.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
SIN v MALPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
HK v THAPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANSylhet
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020
NEP v THASylhet All Fixtures
Team Rankings