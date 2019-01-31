Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand | In Numbers: Boult Equals Hadlee Record

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 31, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
A dismal batting show by the Indians saw them succumb to their seventh lowest total in ODI history that led to an eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Hamilton on Thursday.

The wrecker-in-chief for the hosts was fast bowler Trent Boult who tormented the Indians with a relentless 10 over spell and bagged 5/21, his fifth fifer in ODIs. This was also his best bowling ever in an ODI against the Indians. He equaled the great Sir Richard Hadlee's record of most fifer's for the Blackcaps.

Put into bat first by the Kiwis, India without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli and veteran MS Dhoni could only score 92 in 30.5 overs, which is also their second lowest total against the Kiwis in ODIs and seventh lowest overall.

It was a total batting failure for the Indians as none of the batsmen could score 20, and as many as seven players got out in the single digits, first instance in nine years for India. Coincidentally, the last time Indian batsmen failed to score even 20 in an innings was also against New Zealand, in Dambulla in 2010.

The hosts achieved the target with utmost ease and didn't give a chance to the Indians to make a comeback in the match. They crossed the finish line in 14.4 overs with 212 balls to spare. This is New Zealand's biggest victory in terms of number of ball remaining against any opposition.


