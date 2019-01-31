India vs New Zealand | In Numbers: Boult Equals Hadlee Record

The wrecker-in-chief for the hosts was fast bowler Trent Boult who tormented the Indians with a relentless 10 over spell and bagged 5/21, his fifth fifer in ODIs. This was also his best bowling ever in an ODI against the Indians. He equaled the great Sir Richard Hadlee's record of most fifer's for the Blackcaps.
Put into bat first by the Kiwis, India without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli and veteran MS Dhoni could only score 92 in 30.5 overs, which is also their second lowest total against the Kiwis in ODIs and seventh lowest overall.
It was a total batting failure for the Indians as none of the batsmen could score 20, and as many as seven players got out in the single digits, first instance in nine years for India. Coincidentally, the last time Indian batsmen failed to score even 20 in an innings was also against New Zealand, in Dambulla in 2010.
The hosts achieved the target with utmost ease and didn't give a chance to the Indians to make a comeback in the match. They crossed the finish line in 14.4 overs with 212 balls to spare. This is New Zealand's biggest victory in terms of number of ball remaining against any opposition.
First Published: January 31, 2019, 12:34 PM IST