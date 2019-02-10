India vs New Zealand | In Numbers: Dhoni Becomes First Indian to Play 300 T20 Matches

Loading...
With this, the former Indian captain further extended his lead at the top of the list for stumpings in T20Is. He had overtaken the record from Pakistan's Kamran Akmal last year against England. In all, Dhoni has affected 34 stumpings in his 20-over international career. Behind him are Pakistan's Akmal on 32, and Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim tied on 28.
It was a trademark Dhoni stumping on display in the third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav had flummoxed Seifert with a well-disguised wrong un' that spun past his outside edge. The New Zealand opener had barely moved his feet out of the crease by a few millimeters but that was enough for Dhoni to break the stumps in a flash. It was a much-needed wicket as well at the time as Seifert was going great guns having already smashed a 25-ball 43.
Lightning quick and how ⚡️⚡️#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/jAcilR7xON— BCCI (@BCCI) 10 February 2019
Earlier in the day, Dhoni added another feather to his cap becoming the first Indian to play 300 T20 matches when he took field in Hamilton. He joined the likes of Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine and Brendon McCullum in the elite list of those who have played 300 or more 20-over games.
He is now ranked 12th on the all-time list and shares the spot with England's Luke Wright. West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard heads this list with 446 T20 games to his name. Behind him is fellow countryman Dwayne Bravo on 429 games followed by New Zealand's McCullum on 370.
Overall, Dhoni has recorded 6136 runs in 300 T20 games at an impressive average of 38.35 with 24 half-centuries under his belt. Behind Dhoni on the list for most T20 matches played by an Indian is Rohit Sharma on 298 games while Suresh Raina has been part of 296 20-over games.
First Published: February 10, 2019, 6:53 PM IST