Rain Stoppage

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 March, 2020

1ST INN

Thailand Women *

150/3 (20.0)

Thailand Women
v/s
Pakistan Women
Pakistan Women

Toss won by Thailand Women (decided to bat)

India vs New Zealand In Numbers: India’s Third Worst Batting Show, Kohli’s Lowest Series Average

We look at some of the numbers that defined the series.

Nikhil Narain |March 3, 2020, 8:32 AM IST
India vs New Zealand In Numbers: India’s Third Worst Batting Show, Kohli’s Lowest Series Average

India were bowled out for less than 200 in three of their four innings in New Zealand. This ‘Below-200’ percentage of 75% is the highest for India in an Away series since 2010.

This stat sums up the performance of the Indian team in New Zealand – their batting let them down big time.

We look at some of the numbers that defined the series.

INDIA IN NZ TEST SERIES

17: India’s Batting Average in the series.

It was the third-worst batting average for India in any Test series in their history (min. 2 matches in a series). Coincidentally, the two worst have also been against New Zealand.

29.65: New Zealand’s Batting Average in the series

25.5: India’s Highest Batting Average in the series

Mayank Agarwal’s average in the series.

58: India’s Highest Score in the series

Mayank Agarwal’s 58 in Wellington was the highest score by an Indian batsman in the series. It was the ‘lowest’ highest score by an Indian batsmen in Test cricket in a two-plus series.

8: It was only the 8th instance in 153 Test series for India (two or more matches) that none of their batsmen scored a hundred in the series.

The last time this happened was in New Zealand in 2002-03.

5: This was India’s fifth series whitewash in a Test series (two or more matches) since 2000.

INDIA IN NZ TEST SERIES2

29 & 10.81: Batting Averages of New Zealand and India from positions 7-11

New Zealand lower-order faced 328 deliveries in 10 innings across the 2 Tests while their Indian counterparts faced 303 in double the number of innings.

9.5: Virat Kohli’s Batting Average in the series

Kohli aggregated just 38 runs in the 4 innings he batted in the series with a highest score of 19. It was his lowest aggregate and second-lowest average (after 9.2 against Australia at Home in 2017) in a two-plus match Test series.

Kohli has now not scored a hundred in his last 22 international innings across the three formats. His last century came against Bangladesh in the Day-Night Kolkata Test in November, 2019.

INDIA IN NZ TEST SERIES3

31.66 and 61.6: Jasprit’s Bumrah’s Bowling Average and Strike Rate in the series

It is Bumrah’s worst Bowling Average and Strike Rate in the 5 Test series he has played in his career.

13.14 and 27.9: Tim Southee’s Bowling Average and Strike Rate in the series

It is Southee’s best Bowling Average and Strike Rate in any series he has played in his career.

