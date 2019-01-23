India vs New Zealand | In Numbers: Shami Breaks Pathan's Record; Kohli Surpasses Lara

Loading...
Shami was on 99 wickets before the game and needed just five balls to pick his 100th wicket after he dismissed Martin Guptill in the second over. He was exceptional with the ball, picking 3/19 in his three overs as he also got the better of Colin Munro and Mitchell Santner.
Virat Kohli also overtook Brian Lara in the list of all-time run-getters in ODIs, and is now on 10430 runs in 220 matches.
India made a mockery of McLean Park's billing as a batting paradise as they rolled New Zealand for 157 with only captain Kane Williamson showing any resistance.
New Zealand were all out with 12 overs remaining, having opted to bat first, as Williamson struck a hard-fought 64. But the remainder of the New Zealand batting line-up failed to cope with the initial swing of Shami and were then tied up in knots by the spin of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Yadav finished with 4/39 and Chahal took 2/43.
India opener Shikhar Dhawan also completed 5000 ODI runs, becoming the 13th Indian to join the club. He is also the joint fourth fastest batsman to reach this landmark (in terms of innings).
First Published: January 23, 2019, 12:08 PM IST