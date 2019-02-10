In Numbers: Mandhana Continues Reign at Top in T20Is

Loading...
Mandhana’s 62-ball 86 in the third T20I at Hamilton went in vain, as the Indians couldn’t chase down 162. But this performance has established Mandhana as perhaps the best T20I batsman in the world, statistically speaking at least.
Mandhana, over the last one year has been the leading run-scorer in world in the shortest format. She has amassed 802 runs in 28 matches at an average of 32.08 and strike rate of 133.88.
The next on the list in Suzie Bates with 763 runs in 20 matches.
She also has the joint-most fifty plus scores (7) in the format along with Bates and Mithali Raj.
In this period, Mandhana has shown great boundary-hitting prowess too. She has 99 hits to the fence in 28 games, second best after Bates, who has 100 fours.
As far as 6s are concerned she is third in the list with Harmanpreet topping the charts with 26 hits over the boundary. Mandhana has 23.
First Published: February 10, 2019, 2:03 PM IST