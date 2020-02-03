Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IANS |February 3, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | India Fined For Slow Over-rate in Final T20I

India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth and final Twenty20 International on Sunday.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Rohit Sharma's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charge.

India completed a 5-0 T20I series clean sweep with their win in the final T20I, and would be looking to carry that momentum forward in the upcoming ODI series against the same opposition.

