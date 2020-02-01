Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Play-off Semi Final 1, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 01 February, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa Under-19

143 (38.2)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
West Indies Under-19
West Indies Under-19*

49/3 (10.0)

West Indies Under-19 need 95 runs in 240 balls at 2.37 rpo
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Knockout, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 February, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

151/7 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Adelaide Strikers
Adelaide Strikers*

143/9 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder beat Adelaide Strikers by 8 runs

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | India Fined For Slow Over-rate in Fourth T20I

Dubai: India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fourth Twenty20 International in Wellington on Friday.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, the ICC release said.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charges.

India made it two in a row when they beat New Zealand in the Super Over after the fourth T20I between the two teams ended in a tie at the Sky Stadium. Chasing 14 in the Super Over, K.L. Rahul started with a six off Tim Southee and that very much set the tone. While Rahul (10) was dismissed off the third ball, Virat Kohli finished the game off with a boundary to the mid-wicket fence.

Earlier, it was pacer Shardul Thakur who did a Mohammed Shami as India managed to tie the game after looking all but out of the encounter at one stage. With seven needed off the last over, Shardul picked two wickets and there were two run outs as the Kiwis lost the plot completely to take the game into another Super Over.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
