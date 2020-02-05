Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | India Fined for Slow Over-rate in Hamilton Defeat

Virat Kohli’s India were fined 80 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 5, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
While Ross Taylor and stand-in captain Tom Latham led the New Zealand counter-attack in what turned out to be a record chase in ODIs for them, the visitors were handed a fine for their slow over-rate during the match in Hamilton.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kohli’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanctions, hence there was no need for a hearing.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charges.

Earlier on Sunday, India were fined 20 percent of their match fees during the fifth and final T20I for the same reason.

