India vs New Zealand | Indian Batsmen Were Indecisive Against Short Ball: Jamieson
New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson believes the Indian batsmen were probably indecisive against the short-pitched stuff and that's why they gave away their wickets on the opening day of the second Test on Saturday.
