WI IN SL, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 2nd ODI, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota, 26 February, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

140/2 (25.3)

Sri Lanka
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 8, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 26 February, 2020

2ND INN

West Indies Women

124/7 (20.0)

West Indies Women
v/s
Pakistan Women
Pakistan Women*

107/2 (16.0)

Pakistan Women need 18 runs in 24 balls at 4.5 rpo

2nd ODI: SL VS WI

SL SL
WI WI

Hambantota

26 Feb, 202014:30 IST

3rd T20I: SA VS AUS

SA SA
AUS AUS

Cape Town

26 Feb, 202021:30 IST

Final: KWT VS UAE

KWT KWT
UAE UAE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

27 Feb, 202011:00 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS IND

NZ NZ
IND IND

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202004:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | Indians Finding it Tough to Counter Pace and Bounce: Neil Wagner

Indian batsmen will get a liberal dose of "chin music" in the second Test at the seamer-friendly Hagley Oval, senior New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner declared on Wednesday, harping on the visitors' struggles when faced with pace and bounce.

PTI |February 26, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Christchurch: Indian batsmen will get a liberal dose of "chin music" in the second Test at the seamer-friendly Hagley Oval, senior New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner declared on Wednesday, harping on the visitors' struggles when faced with pace and bounce.

Wagner pulled out of the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, daughter Olivia. With India troubled by short balls bowled from round the wicket, the 33-year-old Wagner promised that they will employ the same strategy during the second match starting Saturday.

"It's obviously tough for them to come here and play where there is obviously a bit more bounce and pace," said Wagner.

"Obviously, playing in India where there is not that much bounce and pace around and so it is something new for them to adapt to," he added.

Wagner, just like his coach Gary Stead, believes that Indians will be better but he expects the home side to be relentless in its endeavour to compound the agony for the visitors.

"Hopefully, we can keep the squeeze on and bowl the way the boys bowled in Wellington and if we can keep piling the pressure on, we will make the job a lot easier for ourselves," he said.

The series is a short one and that's why it's taking time for the Indians to get used to the Test match conditions.

"...sometimes when you tour overseas, it takes a match or two to get used to the conditions and adapt from there. No doubt they will be better and they will come back stronger.

"Definitely we look forward to do what we do best in our conditions and keep fighting the way we did."

He was all praise for the towering Kyle Jamieson, who had a dream Test debut in Wellington. Wagner also justified is break.

"If she was going to be born early, hopefully on Monday and I would have definitely been there with the team but so be it. She wanted to try and stay a little bit longer and yeah, give her dad a little bit of a hard time," the happy father was seen grinning from ear to ear.

"It's one of those things but I wouldn't change it for anything else in the world."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Thu, 27 Feb, 2020

UAE v KWT
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Christchurch HO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
