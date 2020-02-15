India vs New Zealand | Ishant Sharma Passes Fitness Test, to Join Team in New Zealand
India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri can heave a sigh of relief as senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma has passed his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will now join the team in New Zealand for the two-Test series starting February 21.
