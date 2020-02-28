India vs New Zealand | Ishant Sharma Set to Miss Second Test With Injury

Ishant Sharma is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch due to relapse of his ankle injury.
Umesh Yadav is likely to replace Ishant in the Indian side.
Ishant suffered the grade three ankle ligament tear during a Ranji Trophy match in Delhi last month, after which he underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. Ishant was not included in the initial Test squad due to the injury, but was added just in time for the first Test after passing fitness tests in NCA.
Ishant played the first game in Wellington and picked up a five-wicket haul in New Zealand's first innings, while the other pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah struggled. Ishant reportedly underwent scans on Friday.
Umesh, meanwhile, last played an away Test in December 2018 in Australia. He has never played a Test in New Zealand, but has been a consistent wicket-taker in Tests at home. He picked up 23 wickets in four home Tests last year, showing tremendous consistency in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.
India also have the option of handing a Test debut to Navdeep Saini.
The second and final Test begins on Saturday, with India 0-1 down having lost in Wellington.
