Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 12, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 28 February, 2020

2ND INN

England Women

158/7 (20.0)

England Women
v/s
Pakistan Women
Pakistan Women*

16/1 (2.5)

Pakistan Women need 143 runs in 103 balls at 8.33 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202004:00 IST

Match 1: THA VS SIN

upcoming
THA THA
SIN SIN

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202008:00 IST

Match 2: MAL VS NEP

upcoming
MAL MAL
NEP NEP

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202012:00 IST

1st ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Paarl

29 Feb, 202016:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Ishant Sharma Set to Miss Second Test With Injury

Ishant Sharma is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch due to relapse of his ankle injury

Cricketnext Staff |February 28, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Ishant Sharma Set to Miss Second Test With Injury

Ishant Sharma is set to miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch due to relapse of his ankle injury.

Umesh Yadav is likely to replace Ishant in the Indian side.

Ishant suffered the grade three ankle ligament tear during a Ranji Trophy match in Delhi last month, after which he underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. Ishant was not included in the initial Test squad due to the injury, but was added just in time for the first Test after passing fitness tests in NCA.

Ishant played the first game in Wellington and picked up a five-wicket haul in New Zealand's first innings, while the other pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah struggled. Ishant reportedly underwent scans on Friday.

Umesh, meanwhile, last played an away Test in December 2018 in Australia. He has never played a Test in New Zealand, but has been a consistent wicket-taker in Tests at home. He picked up 23 wickets in four home Tests last year, showing tremendous consistency in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

India also have the option of handing a Test debut to Navdeep Saini.

The second and final Test begins on Saturday, with India 0-1 down having lost in Wellington.

(With inputs from agencies)

india vs new zealand 2020ishant sharmamohammed shaminavdeep sainiUmesh Yadav

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

SIN v THA
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

NEP v MAL
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Paarl All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more