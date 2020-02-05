Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Drinks

U-19 CWC, 2020 7th Place Play-off, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 05 February, 2020

2ND INN

South Africa Under-19

154 (39.3)

South Africa Under-19
v/s
Afghanistan Under-19
Afghanistan Under-19*

68/3 (19.0)

Afghanistan Under-19 need 87 runs in 186 balls at 2.80 rpo

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: OMA VS USA

upcoming
OMA OMA
USA USA

Hamilton

06 Feb, 202009:15 IST

1st Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

07 Feb, 202016:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Iyer Maiden Ton Goes in Vain, Kiwis Record First Win of Series

Young batsman Shreyas Iyer's maiden ODI hundred went in vain as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the series-opener, here on Wednesday.

PTI |February 5, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Iyer Maiden Ton Goes in Vain, Kiwis Record First Win of Series

Hamilton: Young batsman Shreyas Iyer's maiden ODI hundred went in vain as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the series-opener, here on Wednesday.

Producing a commanding batting performance, India posted a competitive 347 for four but seasoned Ross Taylor anchored the Kiwi chase with an unbeaten 109-run knock.

The hosts overhauled the stiff target with 11 balls to spare with the Indian bowlers struggling badly despite having a big total to defend.

It was New Zealand's first win since India landed in the country with the hosts suffering a humiliating whitewash in the five-match T20 series.

The Kiwis were quite comfortable in their chase but lost wickets of Tom Latham (69) and James Neesham (9) and Colin de Grandhomme (1) when they were close to the target. Taylor ensured that the host do not snatch yet another defeat from a strong position.

Earlier, sent into, Iyer (103 off 107 balls) scored his maiden ODI century, while KL Rahul (88 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (51) made fine fifties in the first match of the three-game series.

Tim Southee (2/85) picked up two wickets for the hosts.

india vs new zealand 2020ross taylorshreyas iyertom latham

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Thu, 06 Feb, 2020

USA v OMA
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

BAN v PAK
Rawalpindi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more