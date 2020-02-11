Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs New Zealand | Kane Williamson Hails 'Outstanding, Clinical Performance' in Third ODI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson lauded his side's 'outstanding performance' against India in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday (February 11).

Cricketnext Staff |February 11, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
Kane Williamson made a fighting 95. ICC/Twitter

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson lauded his side's 'outstanding performance' against India in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday (February 11) which the Kiwis won by 5 wickets to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep.

This was the first ODI series whitewash that India had suffered in 31 years and the feat was made all the more sweet given that India had only recently whitewashed New Zealand 5-0 in the preceding T20I series.

"This was an outstanding performance. We were very clinical - India put us under pressure, but the way the guys fought back with the ball and kept them to a par total. The cricket smarts in the second half was outstanding to see," Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Williamson, who had missed the first 2 ODIs due to injury but returned for the final match, said they were looking forward to taking this momentum into the series against Australia.

"We know how good they are at all formats, but for us the clarity about the roles the guys had was the most important thing. The ODI side will be taking this momentum into the Australia series. Outstanding effort against a brilliant India side."

Player of the Match Henry Nicholls, who scored 80 in the final ODI, said his team benefitted from good batting starts during the series.

"To come back and win 3-0 after the T20Is is nice. The way (Martin) Guptill played today allowed us to get ahead. We got a 100-run stand, but we were fortunate enough to get good starts this series," he said.

Before the Australia series, the Kiwis will have to contend with a two-match Test series against the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team. The first match gets underway on February 21 and will be preceded by a three-day practice match, with India taking on a New Zealand XI from February 14 (Friday).

3rd odiIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020Kane WilliamsonMount Maunganui

