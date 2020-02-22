Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India

165 (68.1)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

216/5 (71.1)

New Zealand lead by 51 runs
Concluded

WI IN SL, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 1st ODI, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, 22 February, 2020

2ND INN

West Indies

289/7 (50.0)

West Indies
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

290/9 (49.1)

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
Stumps

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

228/6 (90.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)
Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 3, W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, 22 February, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lanka Women

127/7 (20.0)

Sri Lanka Women
v/s
New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women*

10/0 (3.0)

New Zealand Women need 118 runs in 102 balls at 6.94 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 1: MDV VS QAT

upcoming
MDV MDV
QAT QAT

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 2: IRI VS UAE

upcoming
IRI IRI
UAE UAE

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

India vs New Zealand | Kane Williamson & Ross Taylor Ensure Hosts Take Lead into Day 3

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to ensure New Zealand held a first innings lead in the first Test against India in Wellington on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 22, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Kane Williamson & Ross Taylor Ensure Hosts Take Lead into Day 3

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to ensure New Zealand held a first innings lead in the first Test against India in Wellington on Saturday but the advantage was not overwhelming.

The marquee New Zealand pair both fell short of substantial innings by their standards, with captain Williamson out for 89 and Taylor gone for 44.

But their 93-run stand for the third wicket was enough to lift New Zealand from 73-2 to be ahead of India's 165 before the tourists fought back with three wickets in the final session.

When bad light brought an early end to the day, New Zealand were 216 for five, to lead by 51.

Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three for 31 off 15 overs.

Williamson went to the middle following the early dismissal of Tom Latham and was rocked by Sharma with the first ball he faced but from there he returned to his patient, confident self.

He put on 47 with Tom Blundell (30) for the second wicket before being joined by Taylor to put New Zealand in front.

The New Zealanders were clearly relishing home conditions in their first Test since being thrashed 3-0 in Australia.

Taylor, New Zealand's highest run scorer and celebrating his 100th Test, received a standing ovation when he entered the arena where he looked in fine touch as he peppered the boundaries with six fours and a six.

But on 44, what was shaping as a formidable partnership with Williamson was undone by a rising Sharma delivery that ballooned off the gloves to Cheteshwar Pujara at square leg.

With Taylor gone, Williamson lasted 10 more overs but only added a further 15 runs before his bid for a 22nd Test century came to an unexpected end when he drove a Mohammed Shami half volley to the safe hands of substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja at cover.

The green wicket and overcast conditions which were in New Zealand's favour when they won the toss and opted to bowl were easing by the time India opened their attack.

The sun was out and the pitch was browning off, and apart from some sharp deliveries from Sharma much of the Indian bowling did not pose any serious threat to the batsmen.

India had resumed the day at 122 for five but could only muster another 32 runs on the second morning as their last five wickets fell in just over 13 overs.

Debutant Kyle Jamieson launched his Test career with figures of four for 39 while senior bowler Tim Southee, who removed India's top scorer Ajinkya Rahane for 46, finished with four for 49.

(With agency inputs)

1st Testday 2India vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020Indian cricket teamKane WilliamsonNew Zealand cricket teamross taylorwellington

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 23 Feb, 2020

QAT v MDV
Colombo SSC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 23 Feb, 2020

UAE v IRI
Colombo SSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more