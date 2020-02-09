India vs New Zealand | Kedar Jadhav's Position Under the Scanner After Auckland Struggle
Virat Kohli hinted at changes to the Indian XI for the third and final One-Day International against New Zealand, citing the 'nothing-to-lose' scenario as an opportunity to play the 'expressive' brand of cricket they're known for.
