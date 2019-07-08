India vs New Zealand | King Kohli Searches for Beast Mode on Home Stretch

Manchester: Virat Kohli is ninth in the list of top run-getters in the World Cup 2019, with 442 runs at an average in excess of 63. These are great numbers, right? Chances are that most batsmen around the world would have taken such numbers happily if offered to them before the tournament.
But somehow, it doesn't feel enough, does it? Is it Rohit Sharma's utter dominance that has overshadowed even Kohli? Or is it the fact that Kohli hasn't yet scored a century, despite making five half-centuries? The only other time Kohli has failed to convert half-centuries to tons five consecutive times was in 2017. But back then, he was unbeaten on three occasions. This World Cup is indeed a rare tournament where the century machine is yet to open his account. Sorry Kohli, but these are the inhuman standards that you set for yourself.
Without going overboard with the topic, it looks like the Law of Averages that failed to catch up with Rohit is instead trying to catch up with Kohli. Rohit has been stunning with his consistency, but it's also a fact that he has enjoyed good fortune.
He has been dropped early by South Africa, Australia, England and Bangladesh. Pakistan missed a couple of run out chances. It's incredible that he has made each of those chances count.
Kohli, on the other hand, has been out in very un-Kohli like fashions. Very soft dismissals. He cut Mohammad Nabi straight to point. He pulled a half-tracker from Jason Holder straight to mid-wicket. He steered Liam Plunkett straight to backward point. He pulled a harmless short ball from Mustafizur Rahman flat to deep square-leg. He has almost always paid for his first mistake.
But century or not, nothing has been able to stop Kohli from producing match-winning knocks. It's just that he is doing it by playing second fiddle. He might not always be the most glorious batsman in the side, which doesn't happen too often, but he's still winning games.
Kohli has taken the role of being anchor, especially after Shikhar Dhawan's departure. He has played silent roles at one end allowing the others to bat around him.
When Dhawan scored the century against Australia, Kohli batted until the 50th over. When Rohit scored the century against Pakistan, Kohli batted till the 48th over. When Rohit fell early against Afghanistan and West Indies, Kohli took over and scored more runs than any other batsman in the games.
Here's a trivia that says a lot about Kohli's approach this World Cup: he has hit only two sixes in the entire tournament, and yet managed a strike-rate above 95.
And here's him describing his approach himself, after his 82 against Australia at The Oval.
"As long as guys like Hardik and MS (Dhoni) play like that, I have no problem in just doing my job and taking singles and being at one end. Sometimes, you will get an opportunity to strike as well, and this is what we discussed as a team. If some guys are hitting at a certain strike rate, you make sure that you play a second fiddle and control the game because if you lose wickets — if we lost five wickets in that phase, you’re looking at 20 runs less maybe."
It's clear Kohli isn't desperate to be the man driving India's campaign, and is more than happy to be the passenger in the front seat passing snacks and drinks and doing other things to make life comfortable for the driver. He is rich in praise of the driver's skills too.
Hear what he said after Rohit's century against Bangladesh.
"I have been watching him for years now, I have been saying it publicly. In my opinion Rohit is the best one-day player."
Kohli is now facing perhaps his biggest one or two matches in his career. He has achieved plenty, but leading the country in the World Cup semifinal stage ought to count as the top-most stage.
Legacies of captains, and even some batsmen, are defined by World Cups. Whatever happens in the next one or two games, MS Dhoni will always be defined by that six and the bat twirl at Mumbai in 2011. Kapil Dev will forever be the man who changed Indian cricket around in 1983.
Both those captains left their personal impact in the respective World Cups too; Dhoni in the final in 2011, and Kapil with the 175* against Zimbabwe in 1983.
It will be absolutely no surprise if Kohli goes from anchor to driver in the knockouts, for he is a big match player. But even if that doesn't happen, he will not mind playing second fiddle so long as he gets the cup in his hands.
