India vs New Zealand | Kiwis Enter Record Books With Second Highest ODI Chase Against India

New Zealand executed an almost-perfect chase against India in the first ODI at Hamilton, reaching the target of 348 with more than an over remaining. The foundation of the chase was the partnership between Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, who's stand of 138 ensured that India did not make any inroads in the middle overs and scored at a clip which helped them reach the target with relative ease.

Cricketnext Staff |February 5, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
In-fact, the chase of 348 was the second highest ever against India in ODI history. The highest was by Australia in Mohali last year.

2

The duo of Latham and Taylor also entered the top five list of the highest fourth wicket stands in ODIs against the Men in Blue. Incidentally, the duo also holds the record for the highest ever fourth wicket stand against India, of 200 runs which was set in India on New Zealand's last tour of the country.

3

Ross Taylor has been at the forefront of many of New Zealand's successful limited overs chases in the past, and was the main man once again as his century helped power the black caps into a series lead. He seems to have a particular fondness for playing at Seddon Park, as the hundred was his third at the ground in limited overs cricket. New Zealand would hope he continue this rich vein of form, as they attempt to seal the series by winning the next ODI.

1

