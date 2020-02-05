India vs New Zealand | Kiwis Enter Record Books With Second Highest ODI Chase Against India
New Zealand executed an almost-perfect chase against India in the first ODI at Hamilton, reaching the target of 348 with more than an over remaining. The foundation of the chase was the partnership between Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, who's stand of 138 ensured that India did not make any inroads in the middle overs and scored at a clip which helped them reach the target with relative ease.
India vs New Zealand | Kiwis Enter Record Books With Second Highest ODI Chase Against India
New Zealand executed an almost-perfect chase against India in the first ODI at Hamilton, reaching the target of 348 with more than an over remaining. The foundation of the chase was the partnership between Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, who's stand of 138 ensured that India did not make any inroads in the middle overs and scored at a clip which helped them reach the target with relative ease.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Thu, 06 Feb, 2020
USA v OMAHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020
BAN v PAKRawalpindi
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020
ENG v SADurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020
IND v NZAuckland All Fixtures
Team Rankings