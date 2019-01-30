Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand | Kiwis Pick Uncapped Mitchell, Tickner for India T20Is

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 30, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
New Zealand have given all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner maiden call-ups to the Twenty20 International squads for the three-match series against India. Mitchell has been included for all the three games, while Tickner has been called in only for the third T20I to replace Lockie Ferguson.

Mitchell has been in superb form in New Zealand's domestic T20 Super Smash, scoring 281 runs at a strike-rate above 140 from eight matches. Tickner has picked up 12 wickets from seven matches and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker.

"Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the Knights, and Blair is well-respected among his team-mates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace," New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson returns to lead the side after skipping the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka. Trent Boult has been left out to manage his workload. Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Seth Rance, who featured in the Sri Lanka series, have been left out.

Doug Bracewell has been retained as the all-rounder at the expense of James Neesham. Bracewell had replaced an injured Neesham in the T20I against Sri Lanka. Neesham has recovered and is a part of the one-day squad for the last two ODIs against India but misses out from the T20I squad.

The first T20I starts in Wellington on February 6.

Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (First two matches), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner (Third match).
First Published: January 30, 2019, 11:25 AM IST

