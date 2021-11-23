India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul Ruled Out of Kanpur Test Due to Injury - Report

Team India suffered a massive blow ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, that begins on November 25 in Kanpur. According to a PTI report, opening batsman KL Rahul has been rued out of the 2-match Test series opener due to an injury.

“KL Rahul is not playing the first Test," a BCCI source told PTI. Rahul was missing from the Indian team’s customary practice session, attended by almost all the players on Tuesday at the Green Park stadium.

The nature and extent of Rahul’s injury could not be confirmed. Shubman Gill was seen opening the batting along with Mayank Agarwal during the team’s net session as Cheteshwar Pujara, the vice captain for the series-opener, also batted.

It is understood that one among Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav will make his Test debut and bat in the middle order. Shubhman was expected to bat in the middle order but now in the absence of Rahul, the youngster will be asked to play in his usual opening slot.

Rahul, the newly-appointed vice-captain in T20Is, has been in a rich vein of form lately. He scored three consecutive half-centuries in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE before the end of India’s campaign, and carried the momentum back home.

In the second T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi, Rahul played a match-winning knock of 65 runs off 49 balls as the Men in Blue defeated the visitors by 5 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. He was rested for the third and final match of the series in Kolkata, and was replaced by Ishan Kishan. India won the game by 73 runs to whitewash the Kiwis 3-0.

