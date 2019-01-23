India vs New Zealand | Kohli Rested for Final Two ODIs, T20I Series Against New Zealand

Loading...
"India Captain Virat Kohli will be rested for the fourth and fifth ODI against New Zealand and the subsequent T20I series. Considering his workload in the last few months, the team management and Senior selection committee is of the view that it would be ideal for him to get adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia.
"There will be no replacement for Mr. Kohli in the squad for the New Zealand series. Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the final two ODIs and T20I series, " read the press release.
Kohli had recently opted out of the T20Is against West Indies and had also missed the Asia Cup, deciding to rest after the long tour of England. In all, Kohli has played a total of 12 Tests, 18 ODIs and 10 T20Is in the last year. With a gruelling schedule to follow coupled with the all-important 2019 World Cup later this year, the selectors have opted to give Kohli a rest.
This also gives the team management a chance to try out the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Shubman Gill as India look to seal their World Cup squad.
First Published: January 23, 2019, 6:04 PM IST