Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe lead by 175 runs

India vs New Zealand | Kyle Jamieson Included in NZ ODI Squad, Latham to Make Comeback

Kyle Jamieson has been called into the New Zealand ODI squad for the first time for the ODIs against India, while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett have been recalled after last playing ODIs in Ireland in 2017.

AFP |January 30, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
India vs New Zealand | Kyle Jamieson Included in NZ ODI Squad, Latham to Make Comeback

Wellington: Kyle Jamieson has been called into the New Zealand ODI squad for the first time for the ODIs against India, while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett have been recalled after last playing ODIs in Ireland in 2017.

Tom Latham, who broke a finger on his right hand in the third Test against Australia, has also been cleared to resume playing.

But New Zealand will have their bowling stocks further tested after their three leading seamers were ruled out from the squad.

New Zealand's fortunes have plummeted since making the World Cup final last year, losing three Tests against Australia and three Twenty20s against India.

Pace bowlers Trent Boult (broken hand), Lockie Ferguson (calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken thumb), who were all injured in Australia, have not recovered in time for the three ODIs against India which start next week after the final two Twenty20 fixtures.

The series will be the first ODIs for New Zealand since they beat India in the World Cup semi-finals last year then lost to England in the final, and coach Gary Stead said they were under no illusions about the task ahead.

"We've seen from the Twenty20 series (India) are clearly as strong as ever," he said.

"Tim Southee has an important job leading our new look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world.

"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals."

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

