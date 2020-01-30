India vs New Zealand | Kyle Jamieson Included in NZ ODI Squad, Latham to Make Comeback
Kyle Jamieson has been called into the New Zealand ODI squad for the first time for the ODIs against India, while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett have been recalled after last playing ODIs in Ireland in 2017.
