Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India *

122/5 (55.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)
Live

AUS IN SA, 3 T20IS, 2020 1st T20I, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 21 February, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

125/4 (13.0)

Australia
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st T20I: AUS VS SA

live
AUS AUS
SA SA

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

1st ODI: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Colombo SSC

22 Feb, 202009:45 IST

India vs New Zealand | Kyle Jamieson Takes Three as India Falter on Day 1 of First Test

Kyle Jamieson had a dream introduction to Test cricket with three wickets, including Virat Kohli, on a rain-shortened opening day of the first Test vs India.

Cricketnext Staff |February 21, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
India vs New Zealand | Kyle Jamieson Takes Three as India Falter on Day 1 of First Test

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson had a dream introduction to Test cricket with three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, on a rain-shortened opening day of the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday.

The weather prevented any play after tea with India struggling at 122-5 while the 6ft 8in Jamieson had taken 3-38.

Jamieson, who further repaid the selectors' faith with an excellent catch in the deep to remove opener Mayank Agarwal, was called in to the New Zealand squad as cover during Neil Wagner's paternity leave.

While not as quick as Wagner, the 25-year-old has used his height to extract extra bounce that troubled the Indian top order.

The key wicket was that of Kohli for two to continue a below-par tour of New Zealand for the world's top-ranked batsman.

From eight innings he has a top score of 51 in the first one-day international, and five times failed to reach 20.

In a nine-ball burst before lunch Jamieson had Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind for 11 and then outsmarted Kohli.

He kept the Indian skipper on the back foot for a few deliveries before pitching one up, wide of off stump, which drew Kohli forward and the ball was nicked to first slip where Ross Taylor clasped the catch in his fingertips.

Jamieson added to his wicket tally after lunch with another fuller delivery that Hanuma Vihari (seven) edged to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, and he showed his safe hands to catch Agarwal after the Indian opener top-edged Trent Boult to long leg.

Agarwal was out for 34 after featuring in a 48-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane who finished the day unbeaten on 38 with Rishabh Pant on 10.

Rahane has a liking for the Basin Reserve ground after scoring the first of his 11 Test centuries there in the drawn Test against New Zealand in 2014.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first with a green wicket and overcast skies.

They were rewarded early when Tim Southee removed Prithvi Shaw for 16 with an outswinger that collected the off stump as the opener attempted a drive without moving his feet.

(With agency inputs)

1st TestAjinkya Rahaneday 1India vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020Kyle JamiesonRishabh Pantwellington

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

WI v SL
Colombo SSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more