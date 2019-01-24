India vs New Zealand | Lakshmanan: Relentless Shami Flies Under the Radar to Become Kohli's Go-to Man

Loading...
The four of them together make for one of India's best attacks in one-day cricket, but they were still in search of a fifth quality option to complete the unit going into the 2019 World Cup. India do have Ravindra Jadeja as the third spinning option, and thus needed a fast bowler to complete the pace unit. The likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj did little to earn the team's trust for the role.
Amid all the noise surrounding the first four - not without reason - it's the 'fifth' bowler Mohammed Shami who has broken records becoming the fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets, achieving the feat in 56 matches. He passed the landmark with a Man of the Match performance in the first ODI against New Zealand in Napier, returning figures of 6-2-19-3 that set up a comfortable eight-wicket win for India by bowling the hosts out for just 157. In the process, Shami has all but sealed his spot for the World Cup.
Shami has had an interesting ODI career, that can be split into two halves. He was India's first-choice pacer going into the World Cup 2015, and the leading wicket-taker in the format since his debut till the end of that World Cup. Since then, though, injuries and the emergence of Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar saw Shami gradually being used as a Test specialist. Including Wednesday's game against New Zealand, Shami has played only nine ODIs since the last World Cup.
Shami's ODI graph began to rise again in the latter half of 2018. He played the first two ODIs against Windies at home but was dropped after two expensive spells. He was, however, back for the Australia series and has since made the spot his own. Shami has stepped up to his old form, returning 0-46, 3-58, 2-47 and 3-19 in four matches.
India will be pleased with Shami's form more so because it has come in the absence of Bumrah. India also didn't play Kuldeep and Chahal together in the three ODIs in Australia, which meant the onus was on the other bowlers to deliver. Shami has stepped up, delivering with the new ball and in the death at various stages.
On Wednesday, he killed the contest with a two-wicket burst with the new ball. He was fast, straight and relentless, troubling New Zealand's top order. Shami's first over set the tone; two lbw appeals and bowling Martin Guptill in a wicket maiden.
He did the same in the next over too, bowling full and straight to get through Colin Munro's push to hit the stumps. Shami's double-strike reduced New Zealand to 18 for 2, allowing Kuldeep and Chahal to work their magic on the rest of the order.
"Injuries changed my outlook. I made a comeback after a long time and spent a good time at our rehab centre which is world class," Shami said after the game. "The management and support staff have been really cooperative, as has been my captain who has always encouraged me.
"In these conditions, you have to be accurate. The sides are short and the wickets are flat, so you have to bowl straight. Line and length are the most important factors in these conditions."
The strength of India's bowling unit is such that Shami isn't guaranteed a place in the XI despite his recent rise. Bumrah will take his spot when he is back, and so should Pandya, giving India a third seamer option. The game against New Zealand also showed the importance of playing Kuldeep and Chahal together - not many teams can counter quality spin from both ends.
What it does though is add depth to the attack, which will come of use given the World Cup in itself is a long tournament. India couldn't have asked for anything better, for now they have an experienced, in-form bowler to partner, or back up, the two Bs. That the 'fifth' bowler is someone of Shami's quality should make India feel complete about their bowling plans.
First Published: January 24, 2019, 8:14 AM IST