India vs New Zealand | India's Dominance, Taylor's Heroics: Last Five ODIs at The Bay Oval

History will be on India's side as the men in blue prepare to take on the Kiwis in the last ODI of the three match series, with New Zealand already having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. However, the Bay Oval is a happy hunting ground for India, having won the last two ODIs that they played here. Let's take a look at how the last five ODIs played at the Bay Oval have gone.

Cricketnext Staff |February 10, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
India vs New Zealand, January 28 2019 - India won by seven wickets

(Photo credit: Reuters) (Photo credit: Reuters)

India registered a fairly comfortable seven wicket victory when they last played New Zealand at this ground. The Indian bowlers put in a good effort to restrict New Zealand to a score of 243 all-out in the first innings, with Mohammed Shami taking three wickets and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal taking two wickets each. In reply, India never really looked uncomfortable during the chase and the likes of Rohit Sharma (62) and Virat Kohli (60) were the main contributors in a straight-forward run chase for India, making 245/3 with as many as seven overs to spare.

India vs New Zealand, January 26 2019 - India won by 90 runs

3

When India and New Zealand met on January 26 at the same venue last year, it was another example of every member of the team contributing effectively towards the victory. India posted a total of 324/4 batting first, with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu making 87, 66, 43 and 47 runs respectively. On the other hand, the Indian bowling was in top form as it bowled the Kiwis out for just 234 runs in 40.2 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the bowling innings, finishing with figures of 10-0-45-4.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, January 5 2019 - New Zealand won by 21 runs

(image: ICC/Twitter) (image: ICC/Twitter)

In what turned out to be a high scoring ODI match when New Zealand locked horns with Sri Lanka at the Bay Oval on January 5 last year, it ended with a 21-run victory for the home side. After Sri Lanka got off to a good start in the first innings by dismissing Martin Guptill cheaply, Colin Munro (87) and Ross Taylor (90) got the New Zealand innings back on track. Thanks to some big hitting by James Neesham down the order, New Zealand finished their innings on 319/7 off 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were in the hunt for the longest time, with an unlikely partnership between Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga threatening the New Zealand score. But Perera, who played a brilliant 140 off just 74 balls kept losing partners around him and was eventually the last to be dismissed.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, January 3 2019 - New Zealand won by 45 runs

Martin Guptill

The pitch at the Bay Oval has always been one to produce big scores, and that was the case once again when New Zealand met Sri Lanka at the Bay Oval in the same series, this time running out as winners by 45 runs. Riding on Martin Guptill's brilliant 138 off 139 balls, New Zealand reached a huge score of 371/7 in their quota of 50 overs. However, Sri Lanka also made a fight of the match. It was the brilliance of Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Perera who made 76 and 102 respectively that pushed Sri Lanka over 300. But in the end, scoreboard pressure meant that the lower order batsman could not keep their composure, and Sri Lanka was all-out for 326 runs.

New Zealand vs England, February 28 2018 - England won by 6 wickets

A file photo of Ben Stokes.(AP Photo) A file photo of Ben Stokes.(AP Photo)

The only loss other than the ones to India in the last five ODIs that New Zealand have played at Mount Maunganui came to England in 2018, when the home side were beaten by six wickets. In a low-scoring encounter, New Zealand put on just 223 on the board, all out with five balls to spare. In reply, England were never in trouble at any point during the run-chase, as they cruised to victory with over twelve overs to spare. Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes' 62 and 63 respectively aided England in getting to the target with minimum fuss.

