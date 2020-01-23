India vs New Zealand | Leadership Can't Always be Determined by Results: Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli has said that as a leader of his team, his focus is to take the team forward and not worry too much about the results as they don't always determine the leadership qualities of a person.
