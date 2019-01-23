Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Napier: Chahal Removes Taylor, Kiwis Three Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 23, 2019, 8:45 AM IST

1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier 23 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

08:45(IST)

MISS: Vijay Shankar had a great chance to get his first ODI wicket as Williamson plays a pull straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav. But the fielder misses a sitter. Kiwis are 62/3. 

08:44(IST)
08:36(IST)

OUT: And just when Taylor was looking set on the wicket, he has thrown it away. He gives a simple return catch to Yuzvendra Chahal and departs for 24. New Zealand are 52/3. 

08:33(IST)

For now Taylor and Williamson are combining well and scoring in boundaries. They have taken the score to 52/2 in the 14th over.

08:26(IST)

Vijay Shankar has bowled well within his limitations till now conceding just three runs from two overs. The score has moved to 40/2 after 12 overs. 

08:22(IST)

There is another change in the bowling as Chahal comes into the attack. Weird tactics from Kohli. New Zealand are 38/2 after 11 overs. 

08:20(IST)
08:14(IST)

And we already have a change in bowling as Vijay Shankar comes into the attack. A surprise move from Kohli as Shami was bowling really well. Kiwis are 33/2 after 9 overs. 

08:08(IST)

Finally a loose ball comes from Shami as he drops in one short. Ross Taylor is quick to pounce on it and dispatch it for a four. Kiwis are 28/2. 

08:00(IST)

Another maiden by Shami as New Zealand are still 19/2 after 6 overs. This has been exceptional from the Indian pacers as they have cut down the runs. 

07:56(IST)
07:48(IST)

OUT: Shami is on fire as he cleans up Munro now. A similar dismissal like that of Guptill. The ball comes back in and hits the timber as the batsman is out for 8. New Zealand are 18/2. 

07:46(IST)

Right after the wicket, Munro has decided to take on Indian bowlers. He slams Bhuvneshwar for two boundaries in the same over as Kiwis move to 13/1 after 3 overs. 

07:39(IST)

OUT: What a start here by Indians and Shami. The ball nips back in and crashes into Guptill's stumps. This is brilliant stuff by the fast bowler as New Zealand are 5/1. 

07:34(IST)

FOUR: The margin of error on this wicket is really low because of small side boundaries. Bhuvneshwar just drifts towards the leg side a bit and Guptill flicks it for an easy four. Kiwis are off the mark. It's 5/0 after 1 over.  

07:30(IST)

Kiwi openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill make their way to the middle as Bhuvneshwar starts the proceedings for India.  

07:23(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the match as both the teams are out on the field. Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would like see the back of Kiwi openers early. 

07:14(IST)
07:10(IST)

Kohli After the toss: It's going to be a competitive series. New Zealand are a good side and they play with the right spirit. They are a side that everyone must look upto in terms of carrying yourself on the field. Mutual respect is always there between us. Our motivation to win games remain the same irrespective of opposition. We're not going to have any incidents.

07:06(IST)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

07:03(IST)

TOSS: New Zealand has won the toss and elected to bat first on a belter of a track. Expect it to be a high-scoring match. 

06:55(IST)

While winning the series is important, the Indian captain made it clear that he would like to remain flexible about team combination keeping the World Cup in mind. "Look winning is always going to be a very important factor but the main thing is not to be desperate at this stage. There needs to be a good atmosphere in the change room, there needs to be calmness and collective effort towards just refining ourselves as a team approaching the World Cup." Kohli indicated that a few players could be tried here and there, raising hopes of young Shubman Gill getting an opportunity during the series.

06:47(IST) Meanwhile, Indian team is seen prepping for the match:
06:44(IST)

Kohli, in a very subtle yet strong manner, put across his point about Hardik's absence from the side. "So whether it's me backing three bowlers or during Asia Cup, every time it happened when Hardik wasn't available. We have had to play three fast bowlers. So every time, the all-rounder is there, you are not thinking about a third fast bowler unless you are playing in conditions which are totally against spin bowling," the skipper said.

06:36(IST)

"Only if someone like a Vijay Shankar or a Hardik doesn't play, then (only) three fast bowlers makes sense. Because if an all-rounder can chip in with a few overs of seam up, then you don't necessarily need a guy bowling 140kmph as the third bowler along with the two fast bowlers," Kohli said ahead of the first ODI at McLean Park.

06:30(IST)

Rookies Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj both got a fair amount of stick against Australia in the first two ODIs before Hardik's replacement Vijay Shankar bowled a steady spell of six overs in the series decider in Melbourne. When asked if there can be an ideal bowling combination, the skipper said: "Depends on the all-rounder to be honest. If you see the strongest sides in the world, they have two all-rounders at the least, some sides have three, so that gives you a lot of bowling options." For Kohli, a third fast bowler is an option only when a specialist all-rounder is unavailable.

06:21(IST)

 India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday stressed on the importance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya's presence in the ODI side in order to get the ideal bowling combination for the World Cup.​ Pandya has been suspended pending inquiry after his sexist comments on a TV chat show and already the Indian team have had issues with their third specialist pacer ahead of the five-match ODI against New Zealand starting Wednesday.

06:12(IST)

After a successful tour Down Under, Team India looks to continue their winning campaign against the Kiwis in the first ODI of the series at Napier. All eyes will be on playing XI of the Indians as young Shubman Gill could be making his debut. Hello and welcome to live blog of the 1st match. 

India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Napier: Chahal Removes Taylor, Kiwis Three Down

Yuzvendra Chahal appeals during the third ODI (ICC)

Loading...
India vs New Zealand Latest Updates:MISS: Vijay Shankar had a great chance to get his first ODI wicket as Williamson plays a pull straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav. But the fielder misses a sitter. Kiwis are 62/3.
Catch all the live updates and live cricket score of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier.

Preview: Australia conquered. New Zealand await.

In all likelihood, this will be a sterner Test for Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team. One, it will be longer - five One-Day Internationals compared to the three against Australia. Two, New Zealand are ranked No. 3 and are a team in form, unlike Australia who haven't won an ODI series in two years. India's only other ODI assignment before the World Cup is a home series against Australia, which, going by form and history, shouldn't be much of a challenge. Thus, this New Zealand series will likely be the last set of games for India to test their combinations in largely like-for-like conditions to the ones they will face in England. It's the same for New Zealand, whose only other ODI hit out will be a three-match series against Bangladesh at home.

To make things more competitive, things are falling in place for both sides going into the series. India are very close to identifying their starting XI for the World Cup; after months of testing, they've finally got an in-form middle order. A lot of that has to do with MS Dhoni's form. The former captain was the Player of the Series with three successive half-centuries, silencing questions on his place in the side. More importantly, India are getting close to identifying the perfect role for him: Numbers 4 and 5 suit him much better than Number 6. Dhoni is the ideal batsman to have in situations when run-rate is not the primary concern, at least initially.

For that, though, India have had to adjust the roles of others in the side. Ambati Rayudu was left out for the last ODI against Australia after two failures. Dinesh Karthik has been made the designated finisher. Kedar Jadhav batted at No. 5 in the only ODI he played, and scored a match-winning half-century. India will be glad that Dhoni, Jadhav and Karthik scored crucial runs in Australia; it means they don't always have to rely on the top three. But the top three very much remains the heart of the batting unit. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored centuries in the ODI series, and India will want Shikhar Dhawan too to join the party in New Zealand. India will also hope to be put in different situations - they batted second in all three Australia ODIs, and will want to test their combinations for when they bat first. Five ODIs against a top class bowling unit should test the Indian batting line-up to the fullest.

The New Zealand series will also be about testing back-ups. Vijay Shankar, the replacement for Hardik Pandya, made his ODI debut in Melbourne but didn't have much to do. India will also have Shubman Gill as the third opener in New Zealand. The Australia series also possibly made India take another step towards confirming their third pacer. Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj were expensive in their opportunities they got, while Mohammed Shami grabbed his chances with tidy spells. In all likelihood, he will partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the World Cup. India will want to confirm that in New Zealand and also hope the likes of Khaleel and Siraj find form. The man who will have to lead India's charge is Bhuvneshwar, given the conditions will be perfect for him. The spin unit is as set as it can get. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are threats wherever they play, with Ravindra Jadeja too playing a part.

They will, however, be bowling to the most in-form batting unit in ODI cricket maybe barring England. Every single batsman in New Zealand's top six - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and all-rounder James Neesham - was among the runs in New Zealand's 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka recently. New Zealand scored 371, 319 and 364 in the three matches! New Zealand will be without Neesham for the first three ODIs as he is nursing a hamstring injury. Taylor has been in the form of his life. He scored 281 runs from three matches against Sri Lanka and averages over 90 in the last one year. Taylor's form and Neesham's striking at the death, with Williamson holding it all together, were the biggest takeaways for New Zealand from the Sri Lanka series.

Without Neesham, New Zealand will hope Colin de Grandhomme takes up that responsibility. How Taylor and the other middle order batsmen handle Kuldeep and Chahal will be key. They've also got back Tom Latham to add solidity to the line up. New Zealand will also be bolstered by the return of Mitchell Santner, who last played an ODI in March 2018. The left-arm spinner is a crucial part of New Zealand's limited-overs plans given his ability with the bat in the lower order.

He adds depth to an already strong batting unit and strengthens a spin attack that has a quality legspinner in Ish Sodhi. Tim Southee and Trent Boult provide swing of different kinds while Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson provide pace. Overall, this is as close a battle as it gets. Not without reason are India and New Zealand No. 2 and 3 in ODI cricket. As Mike Hesson told Cricketnext, this series is the perfect 'dress rehearsal' before the 2019 World Cup.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill.
cricketcricket live scoreIND v NZIND v NZ liveIND v NZ live scoreIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2019Kane WilliamsonliveLive Cricket Scorelive scoreNapier ODIShubman Gillvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...