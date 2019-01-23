India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Napier: Chahal Removes Taylor, Kiwis Three Down

06:55(IST)

While winning the series is important, the Indian captain made it clear that he would like to remain flexible about team combination keeping the World Cup in mind. "Look winning is always going to be a very important factor but the main thing is not to be desperate at this stage. There needs to be a good atmosphere in the change room, there needs to be calmness and collective effort towards just refining ourselves as a team approaching the World Cup." Kohli indicated that a few players could be tried here and there, raising hopes of young Shubman Gill getting an opportunity during the series.