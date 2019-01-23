Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Napier: Sun Stops Play

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 23, 2019, 11:58 AM IST

1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier 23 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

12:01(IST)
11:54(IST)

SUN OUTRAGE: This is a freak incident. Su outrage has stopped play for the moment, so we will have to wait for a few minutes here, as the batsmen were finding it tough to sight the ball. India are 44/1 in 10 overs. 

11:47(IST)

OUT: What a start by New Zealand and Bracewell after the break as he removes Rohit for 11. The ball climbs on the batsman and edges it to first slip. India are 41/1. 

11:43(IST)

Players are making their way to the field. Indian batsmen will be much more confident and Dhawan should be looking to get a big score here. 

11:38(IST)
11:31(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the second session and the Kiwis will have to come up with something special. Otherwise Sharma and Dhawan are walking away with this match with ease. 

11:25(IST)

India need 117 runs from 41 overs. That is certainly going to be easy. But what is important is that Dhawan needs to bounce back to form who hasn't gotten a fifty plus score in the last 9 innings. 

11:21(IST)
11:15(IST)

There should be no problem for India to chase down this target. New Zealand on the other hand will have to bag wickets if they want to fight it out in this match. 

11:02(IST)

DINNER: Now Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack and starts with bowling good speeds. But Dhawan creams him for four with utmost ease through the point region. He takes the score to 41/0 after 9 over. 

10:58(IST)

Dhawan has finally found some form as he smashes Southee for two fours in the same over. That has taken the Indian team to 36/0 in eight overs. 

10:54(IST)
10:50(IST)

5000 RUNS FOR DHAWAN: The southpaw brings up 5,000 runs in ODIs and becomes the second fastest Indian to the milestone. Meanwhile India move to 18/0 in 6 overs. 

10:42(IST)

FOUR: Dhawan breaks the shackles and tries to take the aerial route against Southee. He gets a four for his efforts, first of the Indian innings. India move to 11/0 in four overs. 

10:38(IST)

Boult has started the proceedings really well for the Kiwis as he is getting the ball to come back in. In fact he has a close shout for an LBW against Dhawan, but the umpire turns it down. India are 6/0 after 3 overs. 

10:32(IST)

India have started their innings already. The openers -- Rohit and Shikhar would like to start off well here. India are 4/0. 

10:16(IST)

ALL OUT: That's it. Kuldeep has his fourth as Boult departs for 1. He is caught by Rohit with utmost ease as New Zealand are bowled out for 157. 

10:13(IST)

This is not looking good for the Kiwis as they have struggled to get to 150 on a good batting track. But Southee manages to get a six off Kuldeep to take the score to 156/9. 

10:07(IST)

OUT: All is happening here for the Indians as Kuldeep bags his third wicket. Lockie Freguson is stumped by a peach of a delivery by Yadav. New Zealand are 148/9. 

09:59(IST)

WICKET: Another one bites the dust as Yadav gets his first wicket. He gets the big fish Williamson for 64. And here is one more that Kuldeep bags in the same over as Bracewell departs. Kiwis are 146/8.

09:50(IST)
09:40(IST)

OUT: Shami comes back into the attack and has bagged another wicket straightaway. He comes from around the wicket for Santner and the ball hits his pads. The umpire has no hesitation in raising his finger as Santner departs for 14. New Zealand are 133/6. 

09:37(IST)
09:24(IST)

FIFTY: Williamson has played a captain's knock as he brings up yet another fifty. This is brilliant batting by the skipper but will have to convert this into a big one, New Zealand are 114/5 after 26 overs.  

09:21(IST)
09:16(IST)

OUT: Indian bowlers need to keep boundaries in check as they have been leaking runs in the past few overs. This time Williamson hammers one to the boundary. But Jadhav has managed to pluck a wicket. Kuldeep picks a magical catch to dismiss the batsman for 12. New Zealand are 107/5 in 24 overs. 

09:08(IST)

Jadhav now comes into the attack and it greeted with a four by Nicholls. Suddenly there is a flurry of boundaries and Kiwis have moved to 97/4 after 22 overs.  

09:04(IST)
08:56(IST)

OUT: Another wicket for Chahal. The leg spinner has really been bowling like a dream. He gets Latham this time for 11. New Zealand are 76/4. 

08:45(IST)

MISS: Vijay Shankar had a great chance to get his first ODI wicket as Williamson plays a pull straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav. But the fielder misses a sitter. Kiwis are 62/3. 

India vs New Zealand Latest Updates:
Catch all the live updates and live cricket score of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier.

Preview: Australia conquered. New Zealand await.

In all likelihood, this will be a sterner Test for Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team. One, it will be longer - five One-Day Internationals compared to the three against Australia. Two, New Zealand are ranked No. 3 and are a team in form, unlike Australia who haven't won an ODI series in two years. India's only other ODI assignment before the World Cup is a home series against Australia, which, going by form and history, shouldn't be much of a challenge. Thus, this New Zealand series will likely be the last set of games for India to test their combinations in largely like-for-like conditions to the ones they will face in England. It's the same for New Zealand, whose only other ODI hit out will be a three-match series against Bangladesh at home.

To make things more competitive, things are falling in place for both sides going into the series. India are very close to identifying their starting XI for the World Cup; after months of testing, they've finally got an in-form middle order. A lot of that has to do with MS Dhoni's form. The former captain was the Player of the Series with three successive half-centuries, silencing questions on his place in the side. More importantly, India are getting close to identifying the perfect role for him: Numbers 4 and 5 suit him much better than Number 6. Dhoni is the ideal batsman to have in situations when run-rate is not the primary concern, at least initially.

For that, though, India have had to adjust the roles of others in the side. Ambati Rayudu was left out for the last ODI against Australia after two failures. Dinesh Karthik has been made the designated finisher. Kedar Jadhav batted at No. 5 in the only ODI he played, and scored a match-winning half-century. India will be glad that Dhoni, Jadhav and Karthik scored crucial runs in Australia; it means they don't always have to rely on the top three. But the top three very much remains the heart of the batting unit. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored centuries in the ODI series, and India will want Shikhar Dhawan too to join the party in New Zealand. India will also hope to be put in different situations - they batted second in all three Australia ODIs, and will want to test their combinations for when they bat first. Five ODIs against a top class bowling unit should test the Indian batting line-up to the fullest.

The New Zealand series will also be about testing back-ups. Vijay Shankar, the replacement for Hardik Pandya, made his ODI debut in Melbourne but didn't have much to do. India will also have Shubman Gill as the third opener in New Zealand. The Australia series also possibly made India take another step towards confirming their third pacer. Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj were expensive in their opportunities they got, while Mohammed Shami grabbed his chances with tidy spells. In all likelihood, he will partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the World Cup. India will want to confirm that in New Zealand and also hope the likes of Khaleel and Siraj find form. The man who will have to lead India's charge is Bhuvneshwar, given the conditions will be perfect for him. The spin unit is as set as it can get. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are threats wherever they play, with Ravindra Jadeja too playing a part.

They will, however, be bowling to the most in-form batting unit in ODI cricket maybe barring England. Every single batsman in New Zealand's top six - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and all-rounder James Neesham - was among the runs in New Zealand's 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka recently. New Zealand scored 371, 319 and 364 in the three matches! New Zealand will be without Neesham for the first three ODIs as he is nursing a hamstring injury. Taylor has been in the form of his life. He scored 281 runs from three matches against Sri Lanka and averages over 90 in the last one year. Taylor's form and Neesham's striking at the death, with Williamson holding it all together, were the biggest takeaways for New Zealand from the Sri Lanka series.

Without Neesham, New Zealand will hope Colin de Grandhomme takes up that responsibility. How Taylor and the other middle order batsmen handle Kuldeep and Chahal will be key. They've also got back Tom Latham to add solidity to the line up. New Zealand will also be bolstered by the return of Mitchell Santner, who last played an ODI in March 2018. The left-arm spinner is a crucial part of New Zealand's limited-overs plans given his ability with the bat in the lower order.

He adds depth to an already strong batting unit and strengthens a spin attack that has a quality legspinner in Ish Sodhi. Tim Southee and Trent Boult provide swing of different kinds while Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson provide pace. Overall, this is as close a battle as it gets. Not without reason are India and New Zealand No. 2 and 3 in ODI cricket. As Mike Hesson told Cricketnext, this series is the perfect 'dress rehearsal' before the 2019 World Cup.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

India: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill.
