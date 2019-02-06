Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Wellington: Indians Bag Quick Wickets, Kiwis Four Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 6, 2019, 1:49 PM IST

1st T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington 06 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

13:49(IST)

Bhuvneshwar comes back into the attack and goes for runs once again. A half-volley sees Taylor hit him for a big six. He needs to pitch it fuller. Kiwis are 180/4 after 17 overs.

13:42(IST)

OUT: Back to back wickets for the Indians here as this time Williamson departs for 34. The batsman tries to clear the in-field and gives a simple catch to Hardik Pandya. It's 164/4. 

13:39(IST)

CATCH: Daryl Mitchell goes for the aerial route once again and Karthik goes over the boundary, pull the ball back in and completes the catch. This is brilliant fielding from Karthilk and makes up for the previous misses chance. It's 164/3. 

13:34(IST)

Williamson is not letting the run rate drop as he pulls Pandya for a big six. He follows it up with another maximum in the same direction. This is absolute carnage by the Kiwis as they move to 160/2.

13:31(IST)

Seifert's departure has brought some confidence in the bowling line up to restrict the Kiwis. The key here is not to give away boundaries. It's 146/2. 

13:25(IST)

OUT: And just when Seifert looked set for a ton, Khaleel has undone him with a yorker. Seifert has been castled for a well-made 84. He has taken the score 134/2. 

13:23(IST)
13:18(IST)

Krunal is having a bad day in the office as Seifert smashes him for two consecutive sixes. And Dinesh Karthik has given him a reprieve as he drops him at long on. This is ordinary stuff by the Indians as Kiwis move to 114/1 in 11 overs. 

13:14(IST)

Even after Munro's departure, Seifert is continuing to hammer the Indians. This time it was the turn of Yuzvendra Chahal who starts with a short ball that is reverse-swept for a four. Kiwis are 97/1 after 10 overs. 

13:07(IST)

FIFTY FOR SIEFERT: A maiden T20I fifty for Siefert has given Kiwis a good position. But Krunal has managed to remove Munro and a much-needed wicket for the Indians here. Munro goes for 34. It's 86/1. 

13:05(IST)

Pandya is trying a lot of slower ones but Siefert is having no trouble in picking the ball. He smashes Pandya for a four and a six yet again. This is brilliant batting by the Kiwis. It's 85/0 after 8 overs. 

13:01(IST)

The carnage doesn't seem to come to an end for the Indians as the Kiwis are going at a run rate of close to 11. Another over comes to an end as the hosts move to 74/0 in 7 overs. 

12:59(IST)
12:52(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: And we have a change in the bowling already but that doesn't make any difference to this pair as Seifert sweeps him for a big six. And that brings up the fifty partnership between the duo. It's 54/0 after 5 overs. 

12:49(IST)

SIX, SIX: Munro is toying with Khaleel Ahmed here. A six over mid wicket and then covers. The southpaw is looking in great forma and these are not good signs for the Indians. 16 runs come from the over. It's 44/0 after 4 overs. 

12:44(IST)

Tim Seifert too now gets into the act now. He slams Bhuvneshwar for a towering six and follows it up with a cracking four. This is good batting by the Kiwis. It's 28/0 in three overs. 

12:39(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed starts from the other end. He would look to trouble the Kiwis with his bounce. But a shortish ball sees Munro break the shackles and hit a boundary through long off. He follows it up with another four in the same direction on the very next ball. 9 runs come from the over. It's 13/0 after 2 overs. 

12:34(IST)

And the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings for the India team. Openers Tim Siefert and Colin Munro are out in the middle for the Kiwis. The bowler keeps it tight and doesn't give any room to score runs. After 1 over it's 4/0. 

12:29(IST)

This is a good chance for Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant to make a statement in the match as they will be eyeing a spot in the World Cup. 

12:18(IST)

Pitch Report: It looks at its best - a nice grass-covering on it. The divots are gone, and the roller has done its job on the pitch. You've got to hit down wind, great pitch for batting to be honest and the ball is likely to come onto the bat extremely well, but the problem is, no one really knows which direction down wind is." - Simon Doull says.

12:06(IST)

Rohit Sharma: We're bowling first. We have had a good record chasing. Gives us another opportunity to see how we can bat second. Looks like a good pitch. Like I said on the 5th ODI, we wanted to bat second as there was some moisture on the pitch and challenge them. A lot of the guys who have played ODIs have gone back. Guys like Rishabh and Krunal are back and we need to give them some chances.

12:03(IST)
12:03(IST)
12:02(IST)

TOSS: India win the toss and elect to field first. 

11:49(IST)

Rohit has scored 4 international hundreds in T20 cricket – the maximum by any player in the history of the format. Only two other Indian batsmen have T20I hundreds – Rahul (2) and Raina (1). Kohli has registered the maximum number of 50s in the format – 19. Rohit has blasted 98 sixes in the format. Only Gayle and Guptill have more - 103 each. In terms of boundaries, Kohli with 218 follows Dilshan (223) and is succeeded by Mohammad Shahzad (also 218 but in 5 more innings), Rohit (201) and Guptill (200).

11:28(IST)

In terms of batting averages (min. 500 runs), three Indians make it to the top-5 list. Kohli with an average of 49.25 follows Babar Azam (55.19). They are followed by Lokesh Rahul (43.44), Manish Pandey (41.38) and Finch (38.67). Rahul is amongst the five best batsmen of all-time in terms of strike rate (min. runs 500 and average 25). With a strike rate of 148.38, he follows Evin Lewis (163.75), Colin Munro (161.82), Maxwell (156.57) and Finch (156.29). The other Indian batsmen who satisfy this criteria and have a strike rate of above 130 are Rohit (138.17), Yuvraj (136.38), Kohli (136.11), Raina (134.87) and Dhawan (132.90).

11:17(IST)

Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer for India in T20I cricket. His aggregate of 2237 runs in 82 innings places him at Number 3 in an all-time list behind Guptill (2272) and Shoaib Malik (2245). Virat Kohli follows at Number 4 with 2167 runs in 60 innings. The other Indians who have crossed 1000 runs in T20I cricket include Raina (1605), Dhoni (1487), Dhawan (1232) and Yuvraj Singh (1177).

11:11(IST)

In terms of bowling averages, India rank at Number 3 (23.81) behind Pakistan (22.02) and South Africa (22.56). In terms of strike rate, teams are closely stacked together and India rank at Number 5 – South Africa (17.7), Pakistan and Australia (18.6), New Zealand (18.7) and India (18.9). The Indian bowlers have taken 17 four-plus wicket hauls – joint second-highest along with South Africa. The Pakistani bowling unit has tallied 20 such hauls.

11:04(IST)

Not surprisingly, India have the best collective batting average amongst all teams – of 28.74. They are followed by South Africa (25.84) and Australia (24.30). India’s batting strike rate (130.06) is also the second-highest only after Australia (132.81). India have registered 7 hundreds – only New Zealand match them on this count but in 179 more batting innings. Again, no team has registered more fifties – 78. Pakistan have the same number but in 31 more matches.

10:58(IST)

India have played 110 T20Is and have won 69 and lost 37 to merit the best win-loss ratio in the history of the format. In terms of series (two or more matches), India have played 29, won 14, lost 8 and drawn 7. They not only comfortably have the best win-loss ratio but also the highest win+draw percentage amongst all major T20 teams.

File image of India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. (AP Image)

Catch all the action and live cricket score from the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Wednesday.

Preview: It's been three and a half months since the Indian team left home for a long tour of Australia and New Zealand. Over the period of time, they've conquered new territories and created history, the Test series win in Australia being the biggest of them all. Now, it's time to end it with a three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand beginning with the first game on Wednesday in Wellington. It's a fitting way to end the tour - both sides can have some fun without worrying too much about the results, for the next T20 World Cup is quite a distance away. There isn't an immediate 'T20' context to the series, but both sides will still try to add some 50-over context to proceedings. There aren't too many international matches left before the World Cup in June; apart from the three T20Is now, India have only two more T20Is and five ODIs against Australia at home. New Zealand, meanwhile, have three ODIs and three Tests against Bangladesh to figure out their ideal combination for the World Cup. Both sides will look to maximise every international exposure that comes its way, thus adding some context to the T20Is.

India's squad for the World Cup is nearly settled. Now it's all about fine-tuning the combinations, while adding new options that might come of use if needed. Someone like Rishabh Pant, who was left out of the ODIs in Australia and New Zealand, will want to make a mark and add to the voices that call for his inclusion. Dinesh Karthik too will be keen to hold on to his spot as the second wicket-keeper. It was his good form in the T20Is in Australia that earned him a recall to the ODI squad, so he'll know the context of the series more than anyone else. This series also sees the return of MS Dhoni to the T20I fold. When he was left out of the T20I squads for the home series against Windies and the T20Is in Australia, it seemed unlikely that he'd make a return to the format so soon. Good performances in the ODIs in Australia and New Zealand means there won't be much pressure on him, so it's all about having a hit and being game-ready. It helps that Virat Kohli is resting. India have an able captain in Rohit Sharma, and it also opens up a spot for a youngster. The likes of Shubman Gill, Krunal Pandya and Vijay Shankar will be hoping to make a mark if a chance comes their way.

India's bowling heavily depends on the spin twins - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. They've already spun a web around New Zealand's batsmen, but the hosts will sense a weakness in the pace unit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the attack but in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India will want the inexperienced Siddarth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed to step up. It's also a chance for the duo to put their names up for the World Cup selection, in case an opening comes their way. India come to the series with T20I form on their back as well. They drew the T20 series in Australia after losing the first game; they could have won it had rain not played spoilsport in the second game. New Zealand have been in mixed T20 form coming into this series. They beat Sri Lanka in a one-off T20I at home, but were whitewashed by Pakistan in UAE prior to that. Results hardly matter, though, and New Zealand too will want to keep their players in form with an eye on the World Cup. For that, they'll have to play spin better. Kuldeep and Chahal will pose a threat like they did in the ODIs, unless India decide to rest one of the two and test new combinations. The challenge should be slightly easier in T20s, and the hosts will also be relieved that India doesn't have someone like Shami to support Bhuvneshwar. It's their best chance to find success against India in this tour.

New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill, who has been ruled out due to injury. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner have earned maiden call-ups. The batting will revolve around Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, while the all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham will provide the finishing touches. The hosts will also be without their best bowler in the ODIs, Trent Boult. The left-arm pacer has been rested as part of his workload management. They still have an experienced pacer in Tim Southee along with Lockie Ferguson. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi form an able spin attack. Whichever way the series goes, both sides will want to come out with pointers with the World Cup in mind. India in particular will want to end their long, hectic tour on a memorable note.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya.
