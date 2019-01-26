India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: Boult Removes Dhawan

WICKET! The partnership is broken, Boult strikes for New Zealand. Short and wide - that's a rather poor delivery and Dhawan can hit it anywhere he wants but he somehow manages to get an outside edge and its a simple catch to Latham. Almost sheepish celebration from Boult and Dhawan can't believe it. He departs for 66
Gabbar joins the party, brings up his FIFTY off 53 deliveries. This is his 27th in ODIs#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/WW4uRWIC4s— BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019
50! Shikhar Dhawan now completes his half-century, both the Indian openers have reached the 50 mark here and are looking really comfortable. Dhawan picks two to reach the landmark and then finds two boundaries as de Grandhomme slips onto the pads twice there. Probably over correcting for his earlier delivery. india are currently 124/0 after 22 overs!
NZ bowlers feeling the heat from Rohit and Dhawan in full flow. Pitch seems totally placid though. Match should be a run fest— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 26, 2019
SIX! Huge shot that and Rohit gets the first maximum of the day. Short from Sodhi and Rohit's eyes light up there, he pulls and it goes just over Lockie Ferguson's head before crashing into the boundary boards. Ferguson came in there and that might well have cost him, had he stayed on the boundary, it could well have been a comfortable catch
Ish Sodhi does come into the attack, starts by conceding just 5 runs in the over. You get a sense that Dhawan and Rohit feel 300 is not a safe total on this pitch, they are eyeing something much bigger than that. de Grandhomme also comes into the attack from the other end and he starts with a quiet over as well. India 65/0 after 12 here
50! The partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan reaches 50 after another excellent over. Dhawan hitting the ball straight down the ground to bring up the landmark. Nine runs coming of it as India find two boundaries in the over. New Zealand bowlers have bowled well in patches. They should be looking to build some sustained pressure on the Indian openers
India making a positive start after opting to bat first. 31/0 after the first six. Lockie Ferguson now into the bowling mix. LIVE Scoring | https://t.co/aPv5PUXvZB #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/tfIxhbRoGc— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 26, 2019
Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack and he starts really well. Almost does Shikhar Dhawan with a perfect yorker first up, then also gets Rohit to hit one dangerously in the air but the ball goes just wide of the diving fielder! But finally an over without conceding a boundary here for the Kiwis
Shikhar Dhawan gets a boundary to end the second over. Doug Bracewell certainly getting bounce and hurrying the batsmen with his pace there, although he slips onto Dhawan's pads and he dispatches the ball to fine leg boundary for a four. Bracewell certainly struggling with right hand and left hand combination!
FOUR! What a start this, some movement from Trent Boult and he gets the outside edge of Rohit Sharma's bat but the ball goes between keeper and first slip for a boundary. Taylor was standing just wide of a regular first slip here. Latham dives but the ball goes for a boundary. Boult certainly getting some seam movement early on here
Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said the fast-tracking of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill into the Indian team shows that the upcoming talent is "maturing" faster than ever before, increasing competition within the team.While Shaw made his Test debut in October, Gill earned a maiden call-up for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Both batsmen had starred in India's triumphant campaign in the Under-19 Word Cup in New Zealand 12 months ago."I think the youngsters are maturing really quickly in Indian cricket and that creates a lot of competition in the team, everyone has to be on their toes," Dhawan said ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand here on Saturday."Someone like a Prithvi Shaw, the way he came into the Test team and scored a century and 70 runs against the West Indies, it shows that our bench strength is also very good. So even among the 15 (squad members), we have very high competition."
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking