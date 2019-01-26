Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Mount Maunganui: Boult Removes Dhawan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 26, 2019, 9:17 AM IST

2nd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 26 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bat)

09:24(IST)

Virat Kohli has come out to join Rohit Sharma in the middle now. He will be looking to spend some time at the crease before going for his shots. The pitch looks completelty flat and if Kohli can settle in, he will back himself to score a big one here!

09:15(IST)

WICKET! The partnership is broken, Boult strikes for New Zealand. Short and wide - that's a rather poor delivery and Dhawan can hit it anywhere he wants but he somehow manages to get an outside edge and its a simple catch to Latham. Almost sheepish celebration from Boult and Dhawan can't believe it. He departs for 66

09:05(IST)

Colin Munro comes into the attack now for New Zealand, but even he concedes a boundary early in the over as Dhawan goes down on one knee to hit the ball behind short fine leg for a boundary. The partnership quickly approaching 150 here

09:03(IST)
09:01(IST)

Trent Boult now comes into the attack but even he is greeted with a couple of boundaries! Rohit and Dhawan really bossing it at the moment, New Zealand seem to be running out of ideas here.

08:57(IST)

50! Shikhar Dhawan now completes his half-century, both the Indian openers have reached the 50 mark here and are looking really comfortable. Dhawan picks two to reach the landmark and then finds two boundaries as de Grandhomme slips onto the pads twice there. Probably over correcting for his earlier delivery. india are currently 124/0 after 22 overs!

08:53(IST)

New Zealand's strategy to target Rohit Sharma with the short ball really isn't paying any dividends at the moment, this time he pulls one over fine leg for a maximum. Next delivery looks like a no ball but umpire doesn't feel so. Rohit looks a bit disappointed there, India are 111/0!

08:49(IST)

14th Hundred runs stand between Dhawan and Sharma. 2nd Hundred runs stand in NZ between the two and fourth by an IND opener
 

08:46(IST)

50! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century in style here. Pulls one behind square and it goes all the way for a maximum. It also brings up the 100-run stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. India looking really good at the moment and ominous signs for New Zealand really

08:37(IST)
08:34(IST)

Almost a wicket for New Zealand there, de Grandhomme beats Rohit who loses his balance. Latham does well to remove the bails, third umpire being called in here but Rohit lucky that his front foot hadn't left the crease. He survives, India move onto 90/0 here after 16 overs

08:28(IST)

Dhawan gets some room and absolutely clobbers it for a boundary over point on the offside, after that he gets one on the pads and the ball rushes towards the fine leg boundary. The partnership is already worth 85 and India are scoring at above 6 runs per over

08:24(IST)

SIX! Huge shot that and Rohit gets the first maximum of the day. Short from Sodhi and Rohit's eyes light up there, he pulls and it goes just over Lockie Ferguson's head before crashing into the boundary boards. Ferguson came in there and that might well have cost him, had he stayed on the boundary, it could well have been a comfortable catch

08:20(IST)

Ish Sodhi does come into the attack, starts by conceding just 5 runs in the over. You get a sense that Dhawan and Rohit feel 300 is not a safe total on this pitch, they are eyeing something much bigger than that. de Grandhomme also comes into the attack from the other end and he starts with a quiet over as well. India 65/0 after 12 here

08:14(IST)

Another over another boundary! This time its Dhawan who carves one over covers for a four. Kane Williamson might soon be looking a a plan B here. Indian openers have been on top for some time now, we might see the spin of Ish Sodhi soon here!

08:09(IST)

50! The partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan reaches 50 after another excellent over. Dhawan hitting the ball straight down the ground to bring up the landmark. Nine runs coming of it as India find two boundaries in the over. New Zealand bowlers have bowled well in patches. They should be looking to build some sustained pressure on the Indian openers

08:05(IST) Thousands of fans in attendance here!
08:00(IST)

Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack and he starts really well. Almost does Shikhar Dhawan with a perfect yorker first up, then also gets Rohit to hit one dangerously in the air but the ball goes just wide of the diving fielder! But finally an over without conceding a boundary here for the Kiwis

07:56(IST)

That was turning out to be a good over from Bracewell, five dot balls to Rohit Sharma and he looks to surprise him with a bouncer but doesn't get it as high as he would have liked. Easy pickings for the hitman as he pulls one for a boundary. India are 31/0 after 6 overs

07:52(IST)

Dhawan now hits one through the leg-side for a boundary, follows that up with a fine shot straight down the ground. India almost getting a boundary ever over here. New Zealand will be looking to get a wicket early on, otherwise they might see themselves chasing a huge total!

07:48(IST)

This is a shot with intent from Rohit Sharma, comes down the track and absolutely creams it through the covers region for a boundary. India scoring at around 6 rpo at the moment, both the openers looking good now. They are being put under pressure but aren't afraid to go for their shots

07:45(IST)

Another boundary for Rohit, this time far from convincing as he hits one straight past the bowler for a four. Boult getting the ball to curve away but not being able to get the ball in at the moment. This is a good start for India so far

07:40(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan gets a boundary to end the second over. Doug Bracewell certainly getting bounce and hurrying the batsmen with his pace there, although he slips onto Dhawan's pads and he dispatches the ball to fine leg boundary for a four. Bracewell certainly struggling with right hand and left hand combination!

07:34(IST)

FOUR! What a start this, some movement from Trent Boult and he gets the outside edge of Rohit Sharma's bat but the ball goes between keeper and first slip for a boundary. Taylor was standing just wide of a regular first slip here. Latham dives but the ball goes for a boundary. Boult certainly getting some seam movement early on here

07:27(IST)

We are all set for live action here, both the teams are on the field and we are having the national anthems. Rohit and Dhawan will be looking to provide India with a flying start here. This looks like a flat pitch and India will be looking to post a total of somewhere around 300!

07:16(IST)

We are just 15 minutes away from live action now, remember you can follow all the live action on our Cricketnext app. Do send us your predictions for the game on Twitter and Facebook with the best ones getting featured on the live blog

07:11(IST)

IND XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni, V Shankar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, B Kumar, M Shami

NZ XI: M Guptill, C Munro, K Williamson, R Taylor, T Latham, H Nicholls, C de Grandhomme, D Bracewell, I Sodhi, L Ferguson, T Boult

07:10(IST)

Interesting couple of changes from New Zealand here, Santner and Southee miss out while de Grandhomme and Ish Sodhi get a look into the playing XI! That means the pressure will be on Trent Boult to get some early wickets upfront

07:05(IST)

TOSS: Virat Kohli has won the toss and India have elected to bat first today. Says would like to test the team's capability when it comes to setting up a big total. Would also like to see the bowlers ability to handle the wind. Also, India are unchanged from the first ODI!

06:52(IST)

Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said the fast-tracking of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill into the Indian team shows that the upcoming talent is "maturing" faster than ever before, increasing competition within the team.While Shaw made his Test debut in October, Gill earned a maiden call-up for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Both batsmen had starred in India's triumphant campaign in the Under-19 Word Cup in New Zealand 12 months ago."I think the youngsters are maturing really quickly in Indian cricket and that creates a lot of competition in the team, everyone has to be on their toes," Dhawan said ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand here on Saturday."Someone like a Prithvi Shaw, the way he came into the Test team and scored a century and 70 runs against the West Indies, it shows that our bench strength is also very good. So even among the 15 (squad members), we have very high competition."

All the hype surrounding the clash between the Number 2 and 3 sides in one-day cricket turned out to be a false alarm in the first game, for India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in a no-contest. Will the second game in Tauranga be any different? New Zealand will have to lift themselves quickly if they are to stop this Indian juggernaut. India had the perfect day out in the first match in Napier. They took only 38 overs to dismiss New Zealand for a paltry 157. Mohammed Shami triggered the collapse with two early wickets, before Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal ran through the rest of the order. The target was never going to be a problem for India, who raced home in 34.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan used the chance to get among the runs and started the series with an unbeaten 75 to set up the eight-wicket win.

India are unlikely to change anything from Wednesday's game. The only change in their squad is Hardik Pandya's return, but he's unlikely to be available straight away. Virat Kohli will take a break after the third game, and will be looking to make the most of his remaining two matches. He'd be eager to head home only after sealing the series! Kane Williamson warned against panicking after just one loss. He's justified in saying so, for New Zealand have done enough in recent times to suggest Wednesday's game was a one-off case. Their batting group scored in excess of 300 in each of the three games against Sri Lanka recently. But for them to do an encore, they'll have to handle the wrist spinners better.

India's spinners got seven wickets among them in the first match on a track that wasn't even a big turner. One of the key reasons for that was that they were on the backfoot already when Kohli brought his spinners on. That was thanks to Shami getting rid of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro early; if New Zealand can improve at the top, the rest will become easier. Even as everyone failed with the bat, New Zealand skipper Williamson continued his steady form with a 64. All he needs is a bit more support, which the likes of Ross Taylor are more than capable of providing.

In some ways, India too will want New Zealand's batsmen to step up. Only then can India test their batting combinations, particularly in the middle order. One of the big takeaways from the Australia series for India was their middle order winning matches, and that was possible only because Australia posted competitive totals. India had made one key change in the batting order for the first game, with Ambati Rayudu back to his No. 4 spot. It meant Dinesh Karthik was out of the XI and pushed MS Dhoni down the order. India didn't get to learn much about that combination, though, for New Zealand didn't put up enough runs on board. Either way, the middle order is likely to be exposed more in the final two matches when Kohli won't be available. The Bay Oval at Tauranga, the venue for the second ODI, is known for good batting conditions. New Zealand will be hoping to make the best of that before it gets too late in the series.
